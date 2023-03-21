New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Compaction Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433788/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Martin Trailer Company (Pty) Ltd., MBW Inc., Weber MT Inc., Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, Terex Corporation, XCMG, JSC Amkodor, Wirtgen Group, and Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.



The global soil compaction equipment market grew from $2.98 billion in 2022 to $3.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The soil compaction equipment market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.5%.



The soil compaction equipment market consists of sales of vibro tampers, and heavy soil compacting equipment such as pneumatic tyred rollers, grid rollers, as well as grid rollers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Soil compaction equipment refers to the equipment used for compacting large areas of soil and helps to provide an impact load on the soil.The soil compaction equipment helps to remove air from a soil mass and help to increase the density of soil.



It also makes the soil better suited for construction. This equipment is lighter in weight and can be operated by hand or by a machine.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soil compaction equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in the soil compaction equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of soil compaction equipment are rammers, smooth-wheeled rollers, vibratory plate compactors, sheepsfoot rollers, and others.Rammers are used for soil compaction purposes before construction to compact small areas by applying impact loads to the soil.



They are best suited for cohesive and semi-cohesive soils.Rammers refer to lightweight soil compaction equipment that can be employed manually as well as mechanically.



The various applications include building and construction, transport infrastructure and others. The different end users include engineering and construction, and mining.



The rise in the construction of smart city projects is expected to propel the growth of the soil compaction equipment market going forward.The smart city project refers to the renewal of urban areas that are linked with technology and enhance the quality of public services and citizen welfare.



Soil compaction is an essential step in the construction process to create a stable working surface.Smart projects need soil compaction for their construction, as this is used to densify soil by reducing the void space, or the amount of air, between soil particles and makes it better for construction.



For instance, according to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, an India-based department of ministry, as of June 2022, out of 5,151 smart city projects in India, 3,997 projects were completed by June 2022, which was more than 1,290 projects completed in 2019. Also, the Indian government has allocated $ 7,504.14 million in its union budget under National Urban Housing Funds (NUHF) for funding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the development of smart homes in cities. Therefore, the rise in the construction of smart cities is driving the growth of the soil compaction equipment market.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the soil compaction equipment market.Major players in the market are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2022, Trimble, a US-based software, hardware, and services technology company, introduced the industry’s first Horizontal Steering Control for soil compactors.By using Horizontal Steering Control, operators can achieve higher-quality surfaces and more consistent compaction.



Using a 3D model or compaction pass line, Trimble Earthwork’s Horizontal Steering Control steers a soil compactor automatically. By precisely controlling overlap between passes, operators of all skill levels can improve compaction productivity and quality.



In June 2022, Wacker Neuson Group, a Germany-based construction equipment manufacturing company, acquired Enar Group for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps Wacker Neuson Group to expand its product portfolio by including Enar’s equipment such as internal vibrators, vibratory plates, rammers, and walk-behind rollers, and expand its business in Europe markets.



Enar Group is a Spain-based, machinery manufacturing company engaged in manufacturing compaction equipment.



The countries covered in the soil compaction equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The soil compaction equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides soil compaction equipment market statistics, including soil compaction equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a soil compaction equipment market share, detailed soil compaction equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soil compaction equipment industry.

