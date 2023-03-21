New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gantry Robot Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433782/?utm_source=GNW

, YAMAHA Robotics, Aerotech Inc., Keller und Knappich Augsburg, Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Toshiba Machine, Yaskawa India Private Limited, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Hirata Co. Ltd., Macron Dynamics Inc., PROMOT Automation GmbH, Shibaura Machine CO. LTD., and DENSO Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd.



The global gantry robot market grew from $3.38 billion in 2022 to $3.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gantry robot market is expected to grow to $4.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The gantry robots market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gantry robots market statistics, including gantry robots industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with gantry robots market share, detailed gantry robots market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gantry robots industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Gantry robots, also known as cartesian or linear robots, refer to large systems composed of a manipulator attached to an overhead system that allows movement over a horizontal plane.These robots are also utilized in welding and other industries such as the automobile and food and beverage industries.



The gantry robot is used to hold and position a wide range of end-effectors, including those used in PC board assembly, dispensing, spraying, material handling, assembling, packing, unitizing, sorting, scanning, and tray loading.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gantry robot market in 2022. The regions covered in the gantry robot market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of gantry robots are open gantry robots and closed gantry robots.The open gantry robot is used to move heavy loads dynamically, quickly, and precisely.



An open gantry robot refers to a system containing just one X-beam, and a carriage plate that supports a YZ2-axis robot rides on this beam.An open gantry has the advantage of utilizing less plant capacity and providing greater flexibility to suit the workflow.



The different payloads include less than 50 kg, 51–350 kg, and more than 350 kg.The several applications include factory automation, miscellaneous manufacturing, packaging machinery, and others.



The various industries include automotive, electrical and electronics, metals and machinery, plastics, rubber, and chemicals, food and beverages, precision engineering and optics, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others.



Increasing automation adoption is expected to propel the growth of the gantry robot market.The adoption of automation offers advantages such as enhanced productivity, more efficient material usage, better product quality, improved safety, shorter labor workweeks, and shorter manufacturing lead times.



The adoption of automation frees up time and enables resource reallocation.Gantry robots have various applications related to scanning, digital printing, electronics assembly, AOI (Automatic Optical Inspection), and automation.



Gantry robots are also used in welding, assembly, shipping, handling raw materials, and product packing.For instance, according to Windward Studios, a US-based reporting and document generation company for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 100 and government agencies, by 2023, 40% of big enterprise teams would embrace AI-augmented automation, boosting efficiency and scalability in IT departments.



Also, businesses are expected to employ 70% more automation architects by 2025 than they did in 2020, up from 20%. Therefore, increasing automation adoption in various end-user industries is anticipated to propel gantry robot market growth over the coming years.



The increasing automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the gantry robot market going forward.The automotive sector includes businesses involved in the manufacture, distribution, retail, and upkeep of automobiles.



In the automotive industry, gantry robots are used to improve all welding, assembly, and material handling processes.It is used in crucial areas in order to save time, enhance capacity, and shield workers from hazardous situations and monotonous work.



For instance, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association, a US-based trade organization representing nearly 16,500 franchised new car and truck dealerships, both domestic and foreign, the US produced 8.8 million vehicles in 2020, making $ 1.249 trillion in revenue and accounting for 3% of America’s GDP. Therefore, the increasing automotive sector is driving the demand for the gantry robot market.



The adoption of the industrial internet of things (IoT) is gaining significant popularity in the gantry robot market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on implementing the internet of things in various industries that aid in increased performance, greater bottom-line output for manufacturing, assembly, and packaging operations, maintenance, and automated adjustment, thus increasing manufacturing flexibility and speed.



For instance, in April 2020, SoftBank Robotics Corp., a Japan-based company that develops and manufactures industrial robotics, partnered with UnaBiz, a Singapore-based internet of things (IoT) technology provider, to integrate IoT sensors with robotics to improve facility management. Building managers would be able to expedite their work processes and optimize building operations as a result of the robots’ ability to transition from pre-defined routes to dynamic routing based on environment-sensing data. Other use cases involve triggering smart sensors at receptions, hotels, or healthcare facilities to activate robots that register visitors, provide meals, or supply necessities.



The countries covered in the gantry robot market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The gantry robots market consists of sales of light payload, light/medium payload, standard payload, heavy payload, extra heavy payload, and large-area gantry robots.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________