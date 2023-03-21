New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluid Power Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433778/?utm_source=GNW

The global fluid power equipment market grew from $28.29 billion in 2022 to $30.81 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The fluid power equipment market is expected to grow to $39.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The fluid power equipment market consists of sales of hydraulic filers, gauges, control valves, and tank accessories.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Fluid power equipment refers to industrial machinery or components that use fluids such as liquids or gases to transmit power from one location to another.The fluid power equipment is used to control, generate, and transmit power.



They can produce high pressure and high force in compact volumes that can be monitored within a system by meters and gauges. These are used to push, lift, rotate, pull, or grip almost any load.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the field power equipment market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the fluid power equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of fluid power equipment are hydraulic and pneumatic hydraulics.Pneumatic hydraulics are fluid power equipment that involves the power transmitted by the controlled circulation of a pressurized fluid, typically a water-soluble oil or water-glycol mixture, to a motor, which converts it into a mechanical output capable of performing work on a load.



The different product types include pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, filters, accumulators, and others that are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food processing, packaging, semiconductors, and others.



An increase in demand from the food and beverage industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the fluid power equipment market going forward.The food and beverage industry includes companies that are involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of food materials and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.



Fluid power equipment is used in the food and beverage industry for processing, moving ingredients, and final packaging. For instance, according to Common Thread Collective, a US-based e-commerce growth agency, in 2020, there was a 51.6% year-over-year (YoY) increase in online purchasing of food and a 39.3% year-over-year (YoY) increase in purchasing beverages. Therefore, an increase in demand from the food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the fluid power equipment market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the fluid power equipment market.Major companies operating in the fluid power equipment sector are focused on partnerships with other companies to increase product portfolio and lead the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Bosch Rexroth, a Germany-based engineering firm that provides hydraulic products partnered with AGILOX to open up the market for autonomous mobile robots.This partnership aimed to combine strong products and scale the global presence.



AGILOX is an Austria-based automation company. Similarly, in February 2022, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based motion technologies company that develops hydraulic pumps and power systems partnered with Cummins Inc. to add connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership enables customers to receive real-time alerts and access diagnostic messages for Parker components and Cummins engines in a single dashboard. Cummins Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures filtration, engines, and power generation products.



In August 2021, Danfoss, a Denmark-based engineering company, acquired Eaton’s hydraulics business for a deal amount of $ 3.3 billion. Through this acquisition, Danfoss Group aimed to expand its presence in the mobile and industrial hydraulics sectors and increase its innovation capacity in fluid power hydraulics worldwide. Eaton is an Ireland-based power management company that produces fuel-efficient systems and power chain management tools and components.



The countries covered in the fluid power equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



