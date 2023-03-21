New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433774/?utm_source=GNW

, ABE Equipment, Flecksbier Brauhaus Technik, Deutsche Beverage Technology, ICC Northwest, Master Vintner, and The Krones Group.



The global wine production machinery market grew from $2.17 billion in 2022 to $2.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The wine production machinery market is expected to grow to $2.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.



The wine production machinery market consists of sales of temperature-controlled fermentation tanks, heat insulation tanks or quick-freezing machines, diatomaceous earth filters, plate, and frame filters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Wine production machinery refers to various equipment used to carry out the physical and chemical processes in winemaking. The wine production machinery is used for producing quality wines.



Europe was the largest region in the wine production machinery market in 2022. The regions covered in the wine production machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of wine production machinery are tanks and fermenters, crushing and pressing equipment, temperature control equipment, filtration equipment, and other types.The tanks and fermenters are equipment used for producing quality wines.



The tank and fermenters are the equipment used to carry out the process of fermentation in winemaking that turns grape juice into an alcoholic beverage. The different types of wines produced are red wine, white wine, rose wine, champagne, and others that are used in several applications such as farm winery, urban winery, micro-winery, and others.



The growing consumption of wine is expected to propel the growth of the wine production machinery market going forward.Wine is a type of alcoholic drink that is made from fermented grapes.



The consumption of wine is increasing in the urban population mainly because of rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increased stress, and rising disposable incomes.As a result of the rising demand, winemaking companies are increasingly adopting wine-making machinery to increase production and meet the increasing demand for wine.



For instance, according to an article published in Forbes, a US-based business magazine, wine consumption surged in 2020.Also, according to current data, online wine sales increased more than 500% during the peak of the lockdown period in April 2020.



Therefore, the growing consumption of wine is driving the growth of the wine production machinery market.



Innovative packing has emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the wine production machinery market.Major companies operating in the wine production machinery are focused on developing new concepts such as the offering of sustainable wine bottles to increase the consumer base.



For instance, in February 2020, Garçon Wines, a UK-based manufacturer of wine bottles, collaborated with Amcor plc, an Australia-based global packaging company, to jointly develop flat wine bottles that are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET).These bottles are made available in customized designs, and they are lightweight, infinitely recyclable, and have a lower carbon footprint.



Their production releases 70% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than other types of bottles.



In October 2021, Investindustrial a UK-based investment group acquired Bertolaso, Ape Impianti, and Permeare for an undisclosed amount.Through these acquisitions, the company intends to strengthen its position as a market leader in the winemaking and beverage machinery market.



Bertolaso is an Italy-based designer and manufacturer of automated bottling systems.Ape Impianti is an Italy-based designer and manufacturer of machinery and packaging systems for wine and spirits.



Permeable is an Italy-based company operating in the design and manufacturing of filtration machines.



The countries covered in the wine production machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The wine production machinery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides wine production machinery market statistics, including wine production machinery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a wine production machinery market share, detailed wine production machinery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the wine production machinery industry. This wine production machinery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

