Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2023

The global agriculture sprayers market grew from $2.42 billion in 2022 to $2.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture sprayers market is expected to grow to $3.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The agricultural sprayers market consists of sales of air carrier sprayers, foggers, pump, tank, agitation system, flow-control assembly, pressure gauge, and distribution system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Agricultural sprayers refer to a unique kind of farm machinery called an agricultural sprayer that sprays liquid nutrients and insecticides onto plants during the crop growing cycle. The agriculture sprayers are used for applying water and chemical solutions containing acids or caustic materials for pest-control or crop performance.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural sprayers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this agriculture sprayer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of agriculture sprayers are handheld, self-propelled, low HP, medium HP, high HP, tractor-mounted, trailed, and aerial.Handheld sprayers are the sprayers used for spraying pesticides, acids, oil, sealers, and diesel.



The types of nozzles include hydraulic nozzles, gaseous nozzles, centrifugal nozzles, and thermal nozzles with capacities such as ultra-low volume, low volume, and high volume.They work with different power sources such as fuel-based, electric and battery-driven, solar, and manual.



These are used by field sprayers, orchard sprayers, and gardening sprayers.



The increase in focus on farm efficiency and productivity is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture sprayers market going forward.Farm efficiency refers to a measure of comparison of the yield of all crops on a given farm with the average yields of crops in the locality, whereas productivity is calculated as the ratio of agricultural outputs to inputs.



Agriculture sprayers help increase farm efficiency and productivity, including reduced costs, improved spray efficiency, safety, and less harm to crops and the environment. For instance, according to the Indian budget, a division of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, long-term trends indicate that the agriculture sector’s share of the economy’s overall GVA is around 18%, and the percentage of the agriculture and allied sectors in the total GVA increased to 20.2% in 2020–21. Therefore, an increase in focus on on-farm efficiency and productivity is driving the agriculture sprayer market.



The increase in the adoption of innovative agricultural equipment has emerged as a key trend in the agricultural sprayer market.Major companies operating in the agricultural sprayer market are developing innovative agricultural equipment to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, GUSS Automation, a US-based agricultural machinery manufacturer, launched an autonomous orchard sprayer to increase efficiency and precision and keep their crews safer. GUSS uses a unique combination of LiDAR, GPS, and the latest technology to autonomously roll through the orchard, spraying each tree with precision and efficiency.



In February 2022, EXEL Industries, a France-based farm machinery and equipment company, acquired GF Garden for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition, together with strong organic growth in the Garden division, allows EXEL Industries to expand its footprint in a thriving market where HOZELOCK and GF Garden have significant distribution synergies.



GF Garden is a garden equipment manufacturer that also sells agricultural sprayers.



The countries covered in the agriculture sprayers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The Agricultural Sprayers Market Research Report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural sprayer market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agricultural sprayer market share, detailed agricultural sprayer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural sprayer industry. This agricultural sprayer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

