MATCH GROUP INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies Match Group, Inc Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

The Class Period begins on November 3, 2021, following Match's announcement of its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closed on November 2, 2021. According to the complaint, in a letter to shareholders, Defendants touted Tinder's "radical product transformation," which included recently launched product initiatives such as a new "Explore" feature. Defendants further stated that "[t]he interactive and social experiences within Explore are the harbinger for Tinder's long-term vision," and noted that Tinder was working on several other monetization opportunities, such as an in-app virtual currency.

As alleged in the complaint, throughout the Class Period Defendants continued to represent that Tinder was effectively executing on several critical product initiatives that would drive growth for Match in 2022 and beyond. For example, as recently as May 2022, Defendants assured investors that Tinder was "on track" with these product initiatives.

Further, according to the complaint, investors began to learn the truth on August 2, 2022, when Match announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and warned that it expected Tinder's growth to slow in the second half of 2022 as the result of poor product execution. Specifically, Defendants admitted that "Tinder did not deliver on its product roadmap for the first half of the year," forcing Match to delay the launch of several initiatives and optimizations that it had previously expected to generate growth in 2022.

On this news, the price of Match common stock declined $13.47 per share, or more than 17%, from a close of $76.71 per share on August 2, 2022, to close at $63.24 per share on August 3, 2022.

Thereafter, as alleged in the complaint, Defendants continued to assure investors that Match had revamped the Tinder team and that the new team was successfully executing on the initiatives. For example, on November 1, 2022, Defendants assured investors that Tinder's "[p]roduct execution is already improving" and that "early results are showing promise."

According to the complaint, investors continued to learn the truth on January 31, 2023, when Match reported disappointing financial results for 2022, including total revenue that missed the Company’s prior guidance. Defendants largely attributed the shortfall to "weaker-than-expected product execution at Tinder, the effects of which became more pronounced as the year progressed." During an earnings conference call the following day, as alleged in the complaint, Defendants further admitted that Tinder had "decelerated as the year went on."

On this news, the price of Match common stock declined $2.71 per share, or 5%, from a close of $54.12 per share on January 31, 2023, to close at $51.41 per share on February 1, 2023.

