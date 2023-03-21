OOOOO Announces Lifting of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited. (TSXV: OOOO) ("OOOOO" or the "Company") reports that the management cease trade order granted on March 1, 2023 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders was lifted on March 21, 2023 following the filing, on March 21, 2023, of the Company's financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.



About OOOOO

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

