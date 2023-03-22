Food Amino Acids Market to be Worth US$ 19.6 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food amino acids market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the food amino acids market is expected to worth US$ 8.1 billion in 2023. The value of the food amino acids market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 19.6 billion, by the year 2033.



Key factors that are anticipated to propel the sales of food amino acids include an ageing population in advanced nations, rising health consciousness, and consumer expenditure on dietary supplements, which has been rising quickly.

Over the past few years, the price of raw materials required to produce amino acids, such as soybean oilseeds, wheat, and corn, has fluctuated. This trend is anticipated to persist during the projected period due to rising raw material usage for the manufacturing of other foods, which has led to a restricted availability for the synthesis of amino acids. Other obstacles causing a lack of raw materials for the manufacturing of amino acids include short-term causes like rising energy prices.

Manufacturers are frequently compelled to produce amino acids in emerging economies using inferior substitutes like cassava or sorghum. In comparison to corn and soybean, these substitute components are less digestible. The production of food amino acid components is now the focus of ingredient producers in order to improve the nutritional qualities of functional foods and beverages. An important amino acid-containing whey protein component, for instance, was introduced in 2021 by one market participant specifically for the South American yoghurt industry.

Fitness lovers are becoming more and more enamored with functional meals and drinks that include BCCA because they promote muscle building and improve workout efficiency. To fulfil the rising demand from fitness channels, makers of sports supplements are creating a line of products based on amino acids. For instance, numerous businesses have increased the scope of their product offerings with the introduction of a novel BCCA functional beverage that promotes muscle repair.

Since lysine is required for hormone, antibody, and enzyme modulation, injury and operation healing, muscle development, bone strength maintenance, and bone strength maintenance. The market for these acids is anticipated to grow as glutamic acid is used more often as a savory component in a range of foods and drinks, including sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat soups. Over the coming years, the market's expansion is projected to be driven by the rising demand for amino acids as functional foods and the expanding use of glutamic acid as a taste enhancer in a variety of foods and drinks.

Amino acids have a wide range of uses, from taste creation and preservation to serving as a nutrient or building block of protein to specialty substances like aspartame. These uses are anticipated to drive the industry.

However, the rigorous regulatory requirements, particularly in western countries, on the amount and purity of amino acids that should be consumed daily in supplements are anticipated to impede market expansion. Alternative protein sources, grain price volatility, and regulatory framework are additional difficulties the market for food amino acids must consider.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is predicted to have a sizable share of the global food amino acids market throughout the forecast period. In the United States healthy hydration has gained increased acceptance. Furthermore, well-known beverage manufacturers are creating nutrient-rich drinks, including amino acid drinks, to strengthen their position in the healthy beverage markets.

Over the projected period, the food amino acids market in Japan is anticipated to expand considerably. The market for food amino acids presently belongs to it. A hybrid drinkable health supplement with essential amino acids and whey protein has been developed by leading companies in the nation and is a great aid for everyone who exercises.

The tryptophan product category is anticipated to generate the most income over the course of the forecast period because of its usage to increase serotonin levels in the brain and its capacity to promote sleep.

Since amino acids treat muscle tiredness and discomfort and maintain cardiovascular health, the nutraceuticals & dietary supplements application type, which accounts for a sizeable share, is the most innovative for important corporations.

Competitive Landscape:

Owing to both domestic and foreign rivals, the global food amino acids market is fragmented. In their respective niche markets, several firms hold sizable market shares. Large companies typically place high importance on natural occurrences like product approvals and the surge in demand for mood or performance enhancers. These factors are expected to drive the global food amino acids market to expand rapidly.

Key Players:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Prinova Group LLC

Daesang Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

AMINO GmbH

Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.

Bill Barr & Company

IRIS Biotech GmBH

Recent Developments:

In April 2017, Steria Performance, a brand-new amino acid mix including L-citrulline as one of its main ingredients, was introduced by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co.

In October 2019, Lysine and methionine, two crucial amino acids for the well-being of ruminants, are included in the amino acid supplement Kessent, which was introduced by Kemin Industries.

Key Segments

By Type:

Lysine

Glutamic Acid

Methionine

Tryptophan

Others



By Source:

Plant-based

Animal-based

Synthetic



By Application:

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Food Fortification

Convenience Food

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



