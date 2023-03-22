Digital Advertising Market is estimated to be US$ 697.10 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period – BY PMI

Covina, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Digital Advertising market accounted for US$ 251.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 17.30% over the forecast period”

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd. (ARIPL), currently working with the farmers by which company created cold chain hub to supply fresh produce to sell online by using Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh.

In 2017, at Organic Millets, the 2 memoranda of understanding (MOU's) were signed between the farmer's federation and the supermarket grocery supplies Pvt. Ltd. (Big Basket).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Digital Advertising market accounted for US$ 251.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 17.30% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, format, platform, end-user, and region.

By product, social media is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

By format, the global Digital Advertising market is categorized into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C)

By platform, smartphone web-based ads, the company will not only generate leads but it also helps in understanding consumers’ usage pattern. This may help in enhancing the advertisement, thereby having a positive impact on market growth.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global Digital Advertising market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increasing consultation of online sources by purchasers, and a significant amount of time spent online is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Digital Advertising market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3978

Key Benefits of Digital Advertising Market:

Digital advertising offers a number of benefits to advertisers and businesses, including:

Wider Reach: Digital advertising allows advertisers to reach a wider audience compared to traditional advertising methods. This is because digital advertising can be targeted to specific demographics, geographic regions, and interests. Cost-Effective: Digital advertising is typically less expensive than traditional advertising, and offers a better return on investment (ROI) due to its ability to target specific audiences. Real-Time Tracking and Analysis: Digital advertising offers real-time tracking and analysis of campaigns, allowing advertisers to adjust their strategies and optimize their campaigns for better results. Personalization: Digital advertising allows for personalized and targeted messaging, which can increase engagement and conversion rates. Flexibility: Digital advertising offers a high level of flexibility, as campaigns can be adjusted or paused in real-time, and new campaigns can be launched quickly and easily. Multiple Channels: Digital advertising can be deployed across multiple channels, including social media, search engines, display networks, and mobile applications, allowing advertisers to reach their target audience wherever they may be online.

Overall, digital advertising offers a cost-effective and efficient way for businesses to reach their target audience, engage with customers, and drive conversions.

Growth Factor of Digital Advertising Market:

The digital advertising market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, and is expected to continue to grow in the future. Some of the key factors driving this growth include:

Increasing Internet Penetration: As more people gain access to the internet, the potential audience for digital advertising continues to expand. Mobile Usage: The widespread use of smartphones and other mobile devices has increased the amount of time people spend online, providing more opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience. Targeted Advertising: Digital advertising allows for highly targeted advertising, which increases the effectiveness of campaigns and improves ROI. Advanced Analytics: The availability of advanced analytics and tracking tools enables advertisers to measure the success of their campaigns in real-time, and adjust their strategies accordingly. Programmatic Advertising: Programmatic advertising allows for automated, data-driven buying and selling of digital ads, making the process more efficient and effective. Social Media: The popularity of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter has created new opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience and engage with customers. Video Advertising: The rise of online video platforms such as YouTube and the popularity of video content on social media has led to an increase in video advertising.

Overall, the growth of the digital advertising market is driven by a combination of technological advancements, changing consumer behavior, and the increasing importance of digital marketing for businesses of all sizes.

Scope of the Report:

Global Digital Advertising Market, By Format, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Social Media Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Search Engine Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Video Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Digital Advertising Market, By Platform, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Mobile Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Desktop Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Laptop Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Digital Advertising Market, By End User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Telecom Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

BFSI Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3978

Key Reasons to Purchase:

There are several key reasons why a business or investor may want to purchase the digital advertising market:

Growth Potential: The digital advertising market is expected to continue to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, offering an attractive opportunity for investors. Increasing Importance of Digital Marketing: As more businesses move online and consumers spend more time online, digital marketing is becoming increasingly important. By investing in the digital advertising market, businesses can take advantage of this trend and position themselves for long-term growth. Targeted Advertising: Digital advertising offers highly targeted advertising, which can improve the effectiveness of campaigns and lead to better ROI. Multiple Channels: Digital advertising can be deployed across multiple channels, including social media, search engines, display networks, and mobile applications, allowing advertisers to reach their target audience wherever they may be online. Advanced Analytics: The availability of advanced analytics and tracking tools enables advertisers to measure the success of their campaigns in real-time, and adjust their strategies accordingly. Competitive Advantage: By investing in digital advertising, businesses can gain a competitive advantage over their rivals by improving their online visibility, engaging with customers more effectively, and driving more conversions.

Overall, investing in the digital advertising market can offer businesses and investors a range of benefits, including growth potential, improved targeting, and competitive advantage.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Cloud Advertising Market - By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service, and Platform as a Service), By End User (Retail, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

In-Game Advertising Market - By Type (Static Ads and Dynamic Ads), By Device (PC-Based Online Games, Mobile Games, and Connected Console Games), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Follow Us On: