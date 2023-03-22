Jourdan Engages Firms to Assist with Marketing Campaign

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) announces today that it has entered into arrangements with Resource Stock Digest (“RSD”) and Resource World Magazine Inc. (“RW”) for assistance with its marketing campaign.



RSD provides digital media services, marketing, advertising and content creation. RSD will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through its feature company sponsorship website program for a total cost of US$10,000 for a three-month period commencing April 1, 2023. RSD is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Round Rock, Texas, USA. As of the date of this press release, neither RSD nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

RW is a digital resource publication and website offering marketing through email distribution, corporate profiles and features. RW will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through its one-time feature company sponsorship website posting and email dissemination program for a total cost of C$2,000. RW is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Delta, British Columbia, Canada. As of the date of this press release, neither RW nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The appointment of RW and RSD are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of RSD and RW to build awareness of the Company with potential investors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.