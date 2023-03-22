Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market Will Grow at a 5.3% CAGR by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030, owing to rising prevalence respiratory disorders and presence of a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers

The primary factor for the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market growth is the increased prevalence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary fibrosis, and pneumonia. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) affects about 4 million people globally. The presence of a strong product pipeline for allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis is another important element driving the expansion of the global market. The total investment in R&D to create new medications to treat aspergillosis has increased. For the development of new pharmaceuticals, the key market players are also implementing strategies like partnering and acquisition, boosting the growth of the global market. Similarly, the ongoing introduction of new treatments and growing public awareness of the need to treat allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis promote global market expansion.

The global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives – drug class, route of administration, and region.

Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market is divided into:

Azoles

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

The corticosteroids hold the largest market share of the global market in 2021. The major therapy for allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis is systemic corticosteroids. Additionally, by helping to relieve symptoms, reduce airflow obstructions, lower serum IgE, and lower peripheral blood eosinophil levels, steroids help to increase the demand for corticosteroids. Additionally, it prevents irreversible lung injury and eliminates pulmonary inflammation and infiltrates, promoting segment growth. The corticosteroids for allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market is growing since corticosteroids are the first-line therapy for allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in cystic fibrosis and asthma.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

Based on the route of administration, the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market is segmented into:

Oral

Parenteral

Inhalation

Others

The oral allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics segment occupied the largest revenue share in 2021. Given that it is the primary form of treatment for ABPA, oral portions account for a significant share. Oral prednisone, itraconazole, and voriconazole are widely recommended as the first line of therapy along with corticosteroid usage because they reduce inflammation, diminish fungal burden, and act as steroid-sparing agents.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market in 2021. The increased frequency of respiratory disorders such as cystic fibrosis and asthma can be ascribed to a significant share of North America. Additionally, the presence of major market players and the developed healthcare system contribute to the North America allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market growth. The well-established biotech and pharma enterprises, as well as increased R&D investment, are fueling the regional market growth. The government organizations in the area are raising awareness about aspergillosis treatment, which is anticipated to spur regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis therapeutics market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Astellas Pharma US Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F2G Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biosergen AB

Zambon SpA

PULMATRiX Inc.

Scynexis Inc.

Pulmocide Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ALLERGIC BRONCHOPULMONARY ASPERGILLOSIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Azoles Antibiotics Corticosteroids Others GLOBAL ALLERGIC BRONCHOPULMONARY ASPERGILLOSIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Parenteral Inhalation

TOC Continued.

