Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2022

Mowi has today published its 2022 Integrated Annual Report, including sustainability reporting and complete 2022 annual accounts with notes. The integrated report is attached, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and has been published on www.mowi.com/investors/reports/



The Green Bond Impact Report for 2022 in relation to Mowi’s EUR 200 million Green Bond issuance has also been published today and is available on our website www.mowi.com/investors/share-and-bond/bonds/

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

