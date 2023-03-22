Scatec publishes Annual Report and ESG Performance Report 2022

Oslo 22 March 2023: The Board of Directors of Scatec ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2022, and the 2022 Annual Report including the ESG Performance Report has been published today.

“As we reflect on 2022, we see a year of global turbulence. Few were left untouched by the war waged in Ukraine, an energy crisis of historic proportions, inflation and rising interest rates, and supply chain disruptions. The current global energy crisis has injected greater urgency in the clean energy transition, highlighting the importance and key role of renewable energy. Scatec develops, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy in emerging markets, working persistently to optimise our operations and to secure long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth. During 2022, Scatec generated strong operating cash flow, and took investment decisions and started construction of 1.2 GW of new power plants with healthy returns and margins, in line with our disciplined strategic approach. We reported proportionate revenues of NOK 5,957 million and EBITDA of NOK 2,550 million, as well as solid ESG results during the year,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

