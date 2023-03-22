Notice of Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA

22 March 2023: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA will be held on 18 April 2023 at 10:00 CEST. The meeting will be held as a digital meeting, using the online platform Lumi, and can be accessed using the following link: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/119382817 . There will be no physical attendance of shareholders.



Please find attached:

* Notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy

* Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda

* Recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting

* Guidelines for remuneration to the Executive Management

* Remuneration Report 2022



All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2022, Annual Report 2022 and ESG Performance Report 2022 are available https://scatec.com/investor/events-presentations/



For further information, please contact ir@scatec.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

