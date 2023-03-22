Global Nanoporous Membranes Market to 2030: Players Include Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, AXEON Water Technologies and BASF

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoporous Membranes Market, By Material Type, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanoporous membranes are a promising solution for water desalination. These membranes are composed of nanoparticles that can efficiently remove cations from wastewater.
Inorganic nanoporous membranes have also been developed to filter wastewater. Nanoporous membranes play an important role in biological systems. They are able to perform several functions, such as segregating the interior of a cell from its environment. They also tightly regulate the molecular traffic in and out of cells.
For example, a synthetic membrane surrounding an artificial pancreas allows small molecules to pass, while excluding larger ones. Consequently, nanoporous membranes are able to perform multiple functions and are therefore crucial for biomedical applications.
Market Dynamics:
The market for nanoporous membranes is driven by the need to treat industrial wastewater. Water treatment processes require new membranes with improved energy efficiency, permeability-selectivity, and chlorine resistance. Additionally, with increasing demand for water and increasing water supply, new desalination plants are being constructed all over the world which is again fostering market growth.
On the other hand, poor fouling resistance of nanoporous membranes is projected to hamper the market growth.
