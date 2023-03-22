Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market to 2028: Increase in Number of Product Launches and Favorable Government Initiatives Drives Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Type, By Component, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Regular blood glucose monitoring is essential for diabetes management. It is the most important thing people with diabetes can do to manage Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.] Blood glucose monitoring is the use of a glucose meter to test the concentration of glucose in the blood.

Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) devices are handheld devices used by patients at home to check their blood glucose levels. While, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices help people manage Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes with fewer fingerstick tests. Thus, with the increase in prevalence of diabetes, the demand for blood glucose monitoring is also increasing rapidly.

Company Profiles:

Senseonics

Medisana AG

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Bionime Corporation

AgaMatrix Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care

ARKRAY Inc.

Medtronic PLC

DexCom Inc.

LifeScan Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diabetes Care

Trivida Functional Medicine

Rossmax International Ltd.

Market Dynamics:



Rise in prevalence or incidence of diabetes, increase in awareness among people about diabetes management, increase in adoption of blood glucose monitoring devices, increase in research and development, increase in number of product launches, and favorable government initiatives are major factors expected to drive growth of the global blood glucose monitoring market.



For instance, in March 2021, Roche announced the launch of the new Accu-Chek Instant system, a new connected blood glucose monitoring system, which supports and enables Roche's approach of integrated Personalized Diabetes Management (iPDM). The system features Bluetooth enabled connectivity to the mySugr app, allowing wireless transfer of blood glucose results to the mySugr app. The app offers users quick insights to their diabetes data in addition to diabetes management features like the mySugr insulin calculator.



Moreover, in January 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device for individuals with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The device, called the Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, provides monitoring for up to three months, and it's approved for people age 18 and older.



Key Features of the Study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global blood glucose monitoring market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global blood glucose monitoring market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Senseonics, Acon Laboratories Inc., Bionime Corporation, AgaMatrix Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care, ARKRAY Inc., Medisana AG, Medtronic PLC, DexCom Inc., LifeScan Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diabetes Care, Trivida Functional Medicine, and Rossmax International Ltd., among others.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global blood glucose monitoring market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global blood glucose monitoring market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Type:

Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

Continuous glucose monitoring devices

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Component:

Glucometer devices

Test strips

Lancets

Sensors

Durables

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa4dc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.