Global Beauty Drinks Market Report 2022: A $1.269 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Kinohimitsu, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology, Juice Generation, Feed Your Skin, Reneva, Rejuvenated, Auric, & Tru

The global beauty drinks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% to reach US$1,269.732 million by 2027, from US$725.288 million in 2020

Beauty drinks are those natural or artificial beverages that promote glowing skin, anti-aging, healthy hair, and detoxification. Beauty drinks come under the broader concept of nutricosmetics. These products or ingredients act as nutritional supplements to care for skin, nails, and hair's natural beauty. These supplements work from the inside to promote beauty.

Additionally, nutricosmetic is the latest trend in the beauty industry. Beauty drinks contain nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, herbals, collagen, fruit and vegetable extract, amino acids, and hyaluronic acid.

Increased nutricosmetics awareness

Rapid urbanization and advancements have positively impacted the working population's life. According to World Bank, about 57% of the world's population lives in an urban setup. This has promoted people to shift toward a better lifestyle. As the world is progressing, females are also joining the workforce in order to be independent and support their families. The workplace environment and culture significantly impact the thought process of an individual and widens their knowledge related to health, and lifestyle.

Moreover, digitalization has played a major role in influencing the lives of people. With the advancement of digitalization, people are actively aware of the recent happenings around them. Additionally, the expansion of retail sales, particularly, the e-commerce retail channel is boosting the growth of the global beauty drinks market over the forecast period.

Consequently, at present, the latest trend in the beauty industry is nutricosmetic. It rapidly gained importance as it fits with the modern culture and lifestyles of individuals. Beauty drinks are drinkable supplements. They are effective in the treatment of skin as they contain vitamins that are bio-available and also easier for the body to absorb.

Furthermore, beauty drinks that contain hyaluronic acid and collagen help in improving skin elasticity and also in the anti-aging process. Collagen is essential for all age groups, as in the human body collagen levels decline with age. Collagen drinks are gaining huge importance as it provides benefit to bones and muscles along with the skin. In many regions, collagen drinks and powder are being launched. For instance, in May 2021, Nestle Health Sciences launched vital protein collagen products in China.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to hold a significant share during the anticipated period

As the Asia Pacific countries are steadily developing, the lifestyle of the working population has become hectic. However, even with a busy schedule, people are actively working on themselves in order to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Moreover, countries such as India are entering their demographic dividend phase and their young population is well aware of the health and skin benefits of beauty drinks. Nutricosmetics products such as beauty drinks are gaining popularity. This has led to a surge in the demand for these products. However, in North America, due to unhealthy lifestyles, the audience has become prone to problems such as hair and skin diseases, which is a significant market driver for this region.

Market players in both regions are actively working on research and development to contribute to the market demand. For instance, in India, in September 2022, 1NE Beverages launched its exclusive range. The company promotes the 1NE fruit juice as it is the perfect combination of authentic flavors and gives an ever-refreshing feel to its consumers.

The juices are launched under two broad flavor categories as Aloe Vera and Coconut. The juice promises to provide nutrient goodness and has immunity-boosting abilities. The Aloe Vera flavored juices have antioxidant properties, which provide multiple benefits to the skin, and oral, dental, and digestive health. Similarly, Chicago-based Vital Proteins which is popularly known for collagen supplementation announced the launch of Vital Proteins Lemon Collagen Peptides. The product contains grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen, with a lemon flavor.

The beverage doesn't contain any sugar. The product was launched in the summer of 2022 to expand its collagen range of existing flavors such as chocolate, and vanilla. The product was made available on famous e-commerce websites such as Amazon along with the company's official website.

