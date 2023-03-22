Amaris B. Clinic wins Merz Aesthetics Golden Record Local Injectables Award in 2023

Singapore, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaris B. Clinic, an established medical aesthetics and surgical body sculpting clinic in Singapore, is proud to announce that they have been awarded the "2023 Merz Aesthetics Golden Record Local Injectables Award" at Merz Aesthetics Singapore Symposium and Appreciation Night on 23 February 2023. The award was presented to Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, by Mr Raymond Ong, Associate Vice President, Regional Commercial Director of Merz Aesthetics Asia Pacific.

This award recognises their commitment to providing exceptional care and service to patients, especially the proficiency of Dr Ivan Puah in the use of Merz Aesthetics cosmetic injectables. "We are honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to the leadership of Dr Ivan Puah and our unwavering dedication to providing patients with the best possible care," said Ms Berlin Lee, Business Development Director of Amaris B. Clinic.

Dr Ivan Puah has been practising medical aesthetics for over 17 years, with vast experience in liposuction, autologous fat grafting, gynecomastia surgery, facial aesthetics treatment and cosmetic injectables. Recognised locally and internationally for his skill sets and high patient satisfaction, Dr Puah has been appointed the trainer-to-doctors by Allergan Singapore and Merz Aesthetics Singapore.

"First and foremost, we'd like to thank our patients for their trust and support since our launch in 2004. We are humbled that our commitment to providing safe, effective and quality treatments is recognised," said Dr Ivan Puah.

Amaris B. Clinic remains aligned with its ultimate objective, which is to provide personalised medicine to each of its patients with unique clinical conditions and different needs by giving them natural-looking results that will help heighten their self-confidence. Their priority has always been providing a positive patient experience from the moment they step inside the clinic.

ABOUT DR. IVAN PUAH

Dr Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his Vaser liposuction (fundamental and high-definition) training in Colorado and Argentina. Dr Puah has also received training in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, and dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco.

In Singapore, Dr Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore. He holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. Dr Puah is also the appointed doctor-trainer by Allergan Singapore and Merz Aesthetics Singapore on cosmetic injectables such as neurotoxins and dermal fillers. He is also the designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC



Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B. Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting – surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through a variety and combination of services offered. Amaris B. Clinic was recognised as "Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific" in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, including "2022 Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific" and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific. The clinic has also bagged the "Best Innovative Treatments" for Dr Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, Vaser Lipo With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique, from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards in 2022 and 2021. It was also awarded "Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic In Singapore".

The clinic's signature treatments include: