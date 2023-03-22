Intetics Recognized by GoodFirms as the “Best Company to Work With”

NAPLES, Fla., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodFirms recently recognized Intetics, a leading global technology company, as the "Best Company to Work With" in 2023.



Automation, digital transformation, team building, and other numerous IT services are crucial for businesses to survive and grow amidst immense competition. However, developing digital solutions in-house, forming efficient teams, and keeping pace with the most trending solutions consume enormous time and resources and hamper their profitability.

Businesses are thus looking for the top IT services companies with expertise in trending technologies that offer all-inclusive IT services and solutions, including custom software development, team formation, Remote In-Sourcing®, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Web3, Internet of Things, and more to build solutions that enable them to streamline operations and perform better.

GoodFirms has recognized Intetics for its broad experience and versatile skills that put the Company as one of the top market influencers through the Leaders Matrix program and was identified as the “Best Company to Work With.” Based in Naples (FL), with multiple offices spread across the globe, including in the USA, Germany, Poland, and more, Intetics offers turnkey software product engineering, custom software development, digital transformation, product prototyping & MVP, process automation, startup technology partner services, Web3 solutions, point of interest (POI) geofencing, AWS consulting practice, LiDAR data processing, and many more services to businesses worldwide, helping them enhance their performance and profitability.

Right from its inception, the company has been delivering high-grade IT services & solutions that transform unique business ideas into functional, viable, and award-winning products. Intetics leverages its core values of talent, professionalism, and global experience to create assured success for its clients, helping them grow beyond limitations. The company takes pride in providing dedicated teams with excellent aptitude and credibility to deliver exceptional services and earn numerous happy clients across the globe.

Intetics: Vision, Strength & Scope

As an experienced IT services provider, the company values the diverse needs of businesses and creates tailored solutions to help them grow. The company has a vast customer base across various industries, including agriculture, automotive & manufacturing, communications & networks, digital workforce, education & e-learning, energy, oil & gas, finance, payments & POS, geospatial sector, healthcare & life sciences, software, insurance, media & publishing, public infrastructure, real estate, retail, ecommerce, startups, travel, and logistics. Besides, all the services delivered to clients in 17+ industries are backed up by the Predictive Software Engineering Framework.

Intetics created an IoT-based air monitoring system to identify the sources of poor air quality across the client’s six global office locations with 3,500 events daily. The company accomplished the project to the client’s satisfaction. The solution helped improve indoor air quality for employees, enhancing the client’s productivity.

Another notable project by Intetics was a disaster-response platform for an electric power holding company. The project challenges included a strict timeline and complicated conditions to create an automated, multi-functional platform. Intetics developed convenient, user-friendly web and mobile apps that resulted in a process management cost reduction of 20% for the client. The application also provided a seamless, actionable guide for an event’s leadership decision-making. Intetics has many such innovative case studies and success stories to its credit.

Why Is Intetics the Best Company to Work With?

Owning a perfect blend of talent, professionalism, constant learning, out-of-box thinking, innovative methodology, and customer-centricity helps Intetics accomplish its goals and stand out from the competitors in the market. The company has been delivering the highest quality solutions for its clients and maintaining its position as one of the most reliable IT services companies. Also, due to the company’s exceptional capabilities in the AWS ecosystem, helping dozens of clients add value to their end customers, AWS recently granted Intetics the Advanced Services Partner tier.

“We believe Intetics’ positioning in GoodFirms’ Leaders Matrix report reflects the company’s exceptional potential in providing comprehensive digital solutions to businesses, enabling them to generate new business opportunities, digitalize, seamlessly grow, lead the race, and upsurge profits.”

GoodFirms

Intetics had to undergo a rigorous assessment under the GoodFirms Leaders Matrix program. The evaluation covered the service landscape, verified client reviews, experience in the domain, market, competitive positioning, and much more. Such analysis helped surface in-depth strategic information about Intetics’ capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a B2B research, review, and listing platform helping businesses accelerate their digital journey and to maximize the value of modern technology. The company connects service providers with service seekers through a comprehensive and thoroughly researched fact-based list of the best services and solutions. Recognized as the most reliable source for the B2B market, GoodFirms has world-class experience with partners across the globe.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.

Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com .

