Sernova Announces Abstract on First Cohort of its Phase 1/2 Study Involving Islet Allotransplantation into Pre-vascularized Cell Pouch™ Selected for Oral Podium Presentation at American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions 2023

LONDON, Ontario, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) (OTCQB:SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA:PSH), a clinical-stage company and leader in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce that an abstract has been selected for an oral podium presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, to be held from June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, CA. It will also be published on the journal Diabetes® website.



Abstract: #240-OR

Title: Islet Allotransplantation into Pre-vascularized Sernova Cell Pouch—Early Results from the University of Chicago

Abstract Session: Clinical Islet-Cell Transplantation

Date/Time: Saturday June 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM PT

Authors: Mateusz Ogledzinski, Sarah Gondek, William Lin, Kamila Milejczyk, Braden Juengel, Lisa Potter, Piotr K. Bachul, Lindsay Basto, Laurencia Perea, Lingjia Wang, Martin Tibudan, Rolf Barth, John Fung, Piotr Witkowski

Sernova will disclose additional information about the presentation at the time of the conference in alignment with the American Diabetes Association’s abstract embargo policies, which lift at the conclusion of the presentation on June 24, 2023. All abstracts are preliminary until the time of presentation.

ABOUT SERNOVA CORP. AND THE CELL POUCH SYSTEM PLATFORM FOR CELL THERAPY

Sernova Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing therapeutic cell technologies for chronic diseases, including insulin-dependent diabetes, thyroid disease, and blood disorders that include hemophilia A. Sernova is currently focused on developing a ‘functional cure’ for insulin-dependent diabetes with its lead asset, the Cell Pouch System, a novel implantable and scalable medical device with immune protected therapeutic cells. On implantation, the Cell Pouch forms a natural vascularized tissue environment in the body for long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells that release essential factors that are absent or deficient in the bodies of patients with certain chronic diseases. Sernova’s Cell Pouch System has demonstrated its potential to be a ‘functional cure’ for people with T1D in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study at the University of Chicago. Sernova is also advancing a proprietary technology in collaboration with the University of Miami to shield therapeutic cells from immune system attack with the goal to eliminate the need for chronic, systemic immunosuppression. In May 2022, Sernova and Evotec entered into a global strategic partnership to develop an implantable off-the-shelf iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cells) based islet replacement therapy. This partnership provides Sernova a potentially unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells to treat millions of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes (type 1 and type 2). Sernova continues to progress two additional development programs that utilize its Cell Pouch System: a cell therapy for hypothyroid disease resulting from thyroid gland removal and an ex vivo lentiviral Factor VIII gene therapy for hemophilia A.

