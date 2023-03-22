Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast : Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market will be valued at US$ 23.85 billion by 2030 owing to rising prevalence of cancer and growing application of CTC in cancer detection.

Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 9.4 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 23.85 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Technology, Application, Specimen, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The key factors propelling the market for CTC diagnostics are the rising incidence of cancer globally and the expanded use of CTC in cancer detection. Additionally, the availability of precise and minimally invasive CTC detection methods is driving up demand for CTC detection in cancer. The market for CTC diagnostics is expanding as more and more cutting-edge technologies, such as chip technology, is being adopted. Moreover, there is a growth in the aged population, who are more susceptible to cancer, and a rise in the demand for early cancer detection. The significant expansion of the CTC diagnostics market is being driven by the extensive use of companion diagnostics in assessing the tumor-elimination capabilities of cytotoxic medicines. Furthermore, the key market players' investments in creating novel CTC-based testing technologies are expected to accelerate the CTC diagnostics market's growth.

The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market has been analyzed from five perspectives– Product, Technology, Application, Specimen, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’

Based on technology, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented into:

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods

CTC Direct Detection Methods

In 2021, the CTC detection & enrichment methods segment held large revenue share of the CTC diagnostics market. Immunocapture (label-based), size-based separation (label-free), density-based separation (label-free), and combined approaches are other sub-segments of the CTC detection & enrichment methods. The primary element fueling segmental expansion is the availability of multiple enrichment techniques for circulating tumor cells in cancer detection. Additionally, an effective enrichment method that enhances sensitivity, selectivity, and yield ensures clinically effective translation of the sector. A few examples of various detection techniques include centrifugal force, filtration, and other physical qualities like size, density, deformity, and electric charges. Moreover, the desire for positive or negative enrichment of circulating tumor cells based on biological parameters is promoting the growth of the market segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is divided into:

Research

Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy

In 2021, the research segment accounted for a sizeable portion of the CTC diagnostics market. The research component is further subdivided into the cancer stem cell & tumorigenesis research and drug/therapy development. Given that cancer is the second most common cause of death in the world, a substantial portion of the segment's growth can be linked to the rising demand for new cancer treatments. According to the WHO in 2020 there were around 19.3 million new cases worldwide. The majority of the time, circulating tumor cell characterization is a research approach. The attention has also shifted to identifying and isolating circulating tumor cells, which can offer significant opportunities for studies on predictive testing and are boosting the segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region and the rising demand for novel cancer treatments, North America controls a significant portion of the global market. Additionally, the region's presence of cutting-edge technology and a strong healthcare infrastructure is contributing significantly to the region's development. Similarly, the presence of significant businesses in the region, as well as ongoing activities by government organizations in the region to raise awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment, are expected to fuel regional growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market are:

QIAGEN N.V.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

BIOCEPT, Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision for Medicine

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

BioCEP Ltd.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Creativ MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Kits & Reagents Devices or Systems Accessories GLOBAL CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods Immunocapture (Label-based) Size-based Separation (Label-free) Density-based Separation (Label-free) Combined Methods CTC Direct Detection Methods SERS Microscopy Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.