Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast : Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market will be valued at US$ 23.85 billion by 2030 owing to rising prevalence of cancer and growing application of CTC in cancer detection.
Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 9.4 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 23.85 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Historical Year
|2020
|Segments covered
|Product, Technology, Application, Specimen, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The key factors propelling the market for CTC diagnostics are the rising incidence of cancer globally and the expanded use of CTC in cancer detection. Additionally, the availability of precise and minimally invasive CTC detection methods is driving up demand for CTC detection in cancer. The market for CTC diagnostics is expanding as more and more cutting-edge technologies, such as chip technology, is being adopted. Moreover, there is a growth in the aged population, who are more susceptible to cancer, and a rise in the demand for early cancer detection. The significant expansion of the CTC diagnostics market is being driven by the extensive use of companion diagnostics in assessing the tumor-elimination capabilities of cytotoxic medicines. Furthermore, the key market players' investments in creating novel CTC-based testing technologies are expected to accelerate the CTC diagnostics market's growth.
The global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market has been analyzed from five perspectives– Product, Technology, Application, Specimen, and Region
Excerpts from ‘By Technology Segmentation’
Based on technology, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented into:
- CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods
- CTC Direct Detection Methods
In 2021, the CTC detection & enrichment methods segment held large revenue share of the CTC diagnostics market. Immunocapture (label-based), size-based separation (label-free), density-based separation (label-free), and combined approaches are other sub-segments of the CTC detection & enrichment methods. The primary element fueling segmental expansion is the availability of multiple enrichment techniques for circulating tumor cells in cancer detection. Additionally, an effective enrichment method that enhances sensitivity, selectivity, and yield ensures clinically effective translation of the sector. A few examples of various detection techniques include centrifugal force, filtration, and other physical qualities like size, density, deformity, and electric charges. Moreover, the desire for positive or negative enrichment of circulating tumor cells based on biological parameters is promoting the growth of the market segment.
Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’
Based on application, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is divided into:
- Research
- Clinical/ Liquid Biopsy
In 2021, the research segment accounted for a sizeable portion of the CTC diagnostics market. The research component is further subdivided into the cancer stem cell & tumorigenesis research and drug/therapy development. Given that cancer is the second most common cause of death in the world, a substantial portion of the segment's growth can be linked to the rising demand for new cancer treatments. According to the WHO in 2020 there were around 19.3 million new cases worldwide. The majority of the time, circulating tumor cell characterization is a research approach. The attention has also shifted to identifying and isolating circulating tumor cells, which can offer significant opportunities for studies on predictive testing and are boosting the segment's growth.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
North America dominated the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market in 2021, followed by Europe in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region and the rising demand for novel cancer treatments, North America controls a significant portion of the global market. Additionally, the region's presence of cutting-edge technology and a strong healthcare infrastructure is contributing significantly to the region's development. Similarly, the presence of significant businesses in the region, as well as ongoing activities by government organizations in the region to raise awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment, are expected to fuel regional growth.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market are:
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- BIOCEPT, Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Precision for Medicine
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.
- BioCEP Ltd.
- Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Ikonisys Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Creativ MicroTech, Inc.
- LungLife AI, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Rarecells Diagnostics
- Sysmex Corporation
- STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
Table of Content
- INTRODUCTION
- Market Ecosystem
- Timeline Under Consideration
- Historical Years – 2020
- Base Year – 2021
- Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
- Currency Used in the Report
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Approach
- Data Collection Methodology
- Data Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Primary Sources
- Market Estimation Approach
- Bottom Up
- Top Down
- Market Forecasting Model
- Limitations and Assumptions
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
- Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
- MARKET DYNAMICS
- Drivers
- Restraints/Challenges
- Opportunities
- GLOBAL CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT
- Kits & Reagents
- Devices or Systems
- Accessories
- GLOBAL CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL (CTC) DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY
- CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods
- Immunocapture (Label-based)
- Size-based Separation (Label-free)
- Density-based Separation (Label-free)
- Combined Methods
- CTC Direct Detection Methods
- SERS
- Microscopy
- Others
- CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods
