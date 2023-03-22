New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed network data traffic: worldwide trends and forecasts 2022–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242361/?utm_source=GNW

"The metaverse is the main uncertainty facing future volumes of fixed traffic, but projections tend to be dominated by parties that want to use it to advance strategic aims in the value chain."





Fixed data traffic accounts for 85% of data traffic on telecoms networks and the rate of growth has slowed significantly as video saturates. The metaverse will be a major uncertainty, but the last mile is not going to be the principal bottleneck for any surge in traffic.





This report provides:





5-year forecasts of fixed data traffic for 8 global regions and 19 selected countries

analysis of the key trends in, and drivers and inhibitors of, data traffic.

Geographical coverage



The report provides forecasts for the following eight geographical regions.





Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)



The report provides forecasts for the following 19 countries.





Australia

China

France

Finland

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

New Zealand

Poland

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Turkey

UK

USA



Key metrics

Overall national and per broadband (BB) subscriber data, year total and year end

Internet, managed IP, multicast data

Next-generation access (NGA) and non-NGA split

Median usage

Fixed–mobile traffic ratios

Asymmetry ratios

Internet bandwidth per subscriber, average and busy hour



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________