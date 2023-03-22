UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Disease Burden Drives Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market By Type (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices, Hand Instruments, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE gynecology surgical devices market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of gynecological diseases among the female population. Rising awareness regarding gynecological diseases and growing demands for early diagnosis and efficient treatment for the same are further driving the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the upcoming five years.
Growing Disease Burden Drives Market Growth
Rising instances of gynecological diseases among the female population are actively driving the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the upcoming five years. Regional risk factors and skepticism toward regular gynecologist visitation increases the risks of gynecology disorders and diseases among the population.
To provide better healthcare services to patients the government has focused actively on increasing the healthcare infrastructure. With increasingly better healthcare infrastructure, the demand for better medical devices such as gynecology surgical devices, and diagnostic devices further increased. Thus, aiding the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the next five years.
Growing Investment Influences Healthcare Advancement
The government of the United Arab Emirates has a prevalence of higher investments in the healthcare sector and its products & services. The lack of research and innovations in medical devices, equipment, tools, and technologies is compensated by the growing imports of them from the neighboring countries. In 2019, the UAE government spent 4.27% of its GDP on the year over the healthcare industry and its advancement.
Moreover, the population of the country is also actively investing the rising disposable income to afford lavish healthcare services. The government is also promoting the local manufacturers to form collaborations with the global giants to promote local manufacturing of medical devices that would also aid the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the future five years.
Report Scope:
In this report, UAE gynecology surgical devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By Type:
- Gynecological Endoscopy Devices
- Hysteroscope
- Colposcope
- Resectoscope
- Laparoscope
- Others
- Endometrial Ablation Devices
- Hydrothermal Ablation Devices
- Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
- Balloon Ablation Devices
- Others
- Fluid Management Systems
- Standalone Fluid Management Systems
- Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories
- Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices
- Permanent Birth Control
- Intra Uterine Devices (IUD)
- Intravaginal Rings
- Subdermal Contraceptive Implants
- Others
- Hand Instruments
- Vaginal Speculum
- Tenaculum
- Curettes
- Trocars
- Forceps
- Dilators
- Others
- Others
UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Fertility Clinics & Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By Region:
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Rest of UAE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices, Hand Instruments, Others)
6.2.2. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Clinics & Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)
6.2.3. By Region
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. UAE Gynecological Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Hysteroscope, Colposcope, Resectoscope, Laparoscope, Others)
7.2.2. By End User
8. UAE Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. By Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Hydrothermal Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Balloon Ablation Devices, Others)
8.2.2. By End User
9. UAE Fluid Management Systems Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. By Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (Standalone Fluid Management Systems v/s Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories)
9.2.2. By End User
10. UAE Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. By Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (Permanent Birth Control, Intra Uterine Devices (IUD), Intravaginal Rings, Subdermal Contraceptive Implants, Others)
10.2.2. By End User
11. UAE Gynecology Surgery Hand Instruments Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.1.2. By Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type (Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, Forceps, Dilators, Others)
11.2.2. By End User
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. Import-Export Analysis
16. UAE Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Strategic Recommendations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC
- Karl Storz UAE
- Johnson & Johnson UAE
- Boston Scientific UAE
- Olympus Medical UAE
- Aone Medical Equipment
- Al Rowais Medical Equipment
- Dorar Medical Equipment
