UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Disease Burden Drives Growth

UAE gynecology surgical devices market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on the account of increasing instances of gynecological diseases among the female population. Rising awareness regarding gynecological diseases and growing demands for early diagnosis and efficient treatment for the same are further driving the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the upcoming five years.



Growing Disease Burden Drives Market Growth



Rising instances of gynecological diseases among the female population are actively driving the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the upcoming five years. Regional risk factors and skepticism toward regular gynecologist visitation increases the risks of gynecology disorders and diseases among the population.

To provide better healthcare services to patients the government has focused actively on increasing the healthcare infrastructure. With increasingly better healthcare infrastructure, the demand for better medical devices such as gynecology surgical devices, and diagnostic devices further increased. Thus, aiding the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the next five years.



Growing Investment Influences Healthcare Advancement



The government of the United Arab Emirates has a prevalence of higher investments in the healthcare sector and its products & services. The lack of research and innovations in medical devices, equipment, tools, and technologies is compensated by the growing imports of them from the neighboring countries. In 2019, the UAE government spent 4.27% of its GDP on the year over the healthcare industry and its advancement.



Moreover, the population of the country is also actively investing the rising disposable income to afford lavish healthcare services. The government is also promoting the local manufacturers to form collaborations with the global giants to promote local manufacturing of medical devices that would also aid the growth of the UAE gynecology surgical devices market in the future five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, UAE gynecology surgical devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By Type:

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Hysteroscope

Colposcope

Resectoscope

Laparoscope

Others

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Balloon Ablation Devices

Others

Fluid Management Systems

Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories

Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices

Permanent Birth Control

Intra Uterine Devices (IUD)

Intravaginal Rings

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants

Others

Hand Instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Trocars

Forceps

Dilators

Others

Others

UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Fertility Clinics & Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. UAE Gynecology Surgical Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices, Hand Instruments, Others)

6.2.2. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Clinics & Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. UAE Gynecological Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Hysteroscope, Colposcope, Resectoscope, Laparoscope, Others)

7.2.2. By End User



8. UAE Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Hydrothermal Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Balloon Ablation Devices, Others)

8.2.2. By End User



9. UAE Fluid Management Systems Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Standalone Fluid Management Systems v/s Fluid Management Disposables & Accessories)

9.2.2. By End User



10. UAE Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type (Permanent Birth Control, Intra Uterine Devices (IUD), Intravaginal Rings, Subdermal Contraceptive Implants, Others)

10.2.2. By End User



11. UAE Gynecology Surgery Hand Instruments Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.1.2. By Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type (Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, Forceps, Dilators, Others)

11.2.2. By End User



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Import-Export Analysis



16. UAE Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Karl Storz UAE

Johnson & Johnson UAE

Boston Scientific UAE

Olympus Medical UAE

Aone Medical Equipment

Al Rowais Medical Equipment

Dorar Medical Equipment





