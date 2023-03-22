Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2023: Widespread Utilization of Cloud Computing Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Photonics Market by Product, Component (Optical Waveguides, Optical Modulators, Photodetectors, Wavelength-Division Multiplexing Filters, Laser), Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon photonics market size reached US$ 1.34 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.80 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.66% during 2022-2028.

The increasing data center traffic, widespread utilization of cloud computing, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Silicon photonics (SiPh) is an optical medium in the design and manufacturing of photonic devices. It is a revolutionary technology that enables major improvements in performance, density, and economics to make next-generation optical communications networks a reality. It involves the use of optical rays to transfer data within computer chips.

SiPh is widely used in optical datacom, high-performance computing, sensors, biomedical, astronomy, data centers, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It helps to transfer more data while consuming less power and without any degradation in the signal. It also assists by enabling high bandwidth and offering optical data storage. As a result, SiPh finds extensive applications across the automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and defense industries.



Silicon Photonics Market Trends:



The increasing data center traffic across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. SiPh-based transceivers help in reducing power consumption, enabling high-speed optical connectivity for next-generation data centers. In line with this, the increasing demand for SiPh in high-bandwidth optical transceivers to support high-performance computing (HPC) applications and ever-larger data centers is favoring the market growth.

Additionally, the rising number of data centers due to the increased traffic is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, key players are focusing on the development of advanced transceivers integrated with silicon photonics technology used in a wide range of applications from datacom and telecom to sensors, including light detection and ranging (LIDAR), is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of automated manufacturing practices and novel technological developments is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the widespread product adoption in the automotive industry due to the increasing demand for new safety technologies, including optimal vision in vehicles, is positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, an enhanced focus on reducing power consumption is creating a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, SiPh is highly efficient and enables increased signal transmission through optical fiber compared to electrical signals sent through copper, which, in turn, is providing a considerable boost to the market.

Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, the widespread utilization of cloud computing, increasing internet traffic, development of 5G technology, and the implementation of various government initiatives to promote SiPh, are anticipated to drive the market growth further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global silicon photonics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product, component, and application.



Product Insights:

Transceivers

Active Optical Cables

Optical Multiplexers

Optical Attenuators

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the silicon photonics market based on the product. This includes transceivers, active optical cables, optical multiplexers, optical attenuators, and others. According to the report, transceivers represented the largest segment.



Component Insights:

Optical Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Photodetectors

Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

Laser

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the silicon photonics market based on the component. This includes optical waveguides, optical modulators, photodetectors, wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) filters, and laser. According to the report, laser represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

IT and Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Commercial

Defense and Security

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the silicon photonics market based on the application. This includes IT and telecommunications, consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, commercial, defense and security, and others. According to the report, IT and telecommunications represented the largest segment.



