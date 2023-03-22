Syneos Health and KX Partner to Pioneer Data-Driven Transformation in Biopharmaceutical Asset Development

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with KX, maker of kdb, the world’s fastest time series database and analytics engine. The partnership will deliver data-driven predictive analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to help customers address complex healthcare decisions via the industry's first Data Timehouse, a new class of data and AI management engine designed for temporal data generated by digital transformation. Benefits include real-time engagement and faster and more accurate decision-making related to drug trial site selection.



Through the collaboration, Syneos Health and KX will improve clinical trial efficiency, reduce costs and speed time to market for life-changing therapies for patients. The partnership will empower biopharmaceutical customers to better solve complex healthcare decisions through data – meeting them wherever they are, and supporting their needs, across the clinical to commercial continuum.

“Our KX partnership advances our ability to deliver data-driven insights and AI-enabled solutions, helping biopharma customers solve their most complex clinical development and commercialization challenges,” said Baba Shetty, President, Technology and Data Solutions, Syneos Health. “We’ve seen first-hand with multiple customers the ability of KX to dramatically accelerate the most challenging computational challenges with massive data sets, supporting use cases including patient simulations (QSP) for clinical and omnichannel/Real World Evidence for commercial.”

Earlier this week, Syneos Health announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate AI across the clinical to commercial continuum. The company’s collaboration with KX amplifies this work as both parties utilize Microsoft’s Azure technology to bring the potential benefits of AI, ML and tech-enabled solutions to customers, providing them with data-driven insights that will enhance performance, effectiveness and efficiency across the asset development lifecycle.

“Our work with Syneos Health is a game-changer for the industry. Together, we’re unblocking data access and computing challenges, compressing both the timeframes and costs associated with delivering answers to some of the world’s most important and demanding healthcare questions,” said Ashok Reddy, CEO at KX. “Delivering up to one hundred times faster performance at one-tenth the cost of alternative solutions, our Data Timehouse leverages the power of data analytics and AI to enable faster execution of clinical trials and discovery of new drug treatments, ultimately increasing the likelihood of any given trial’s success. We’re proud to partner with Syneos Health on this revolutionary journey.”

Syneos Health’s technology and data efforts seek to enhance customers’ asset value, with the goal of delivering clinical, medical affairs and commercial solutions informed by industry-leading predictive insights to help unlock efficiencies, accelerate timelines and optimize resource allocation.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, our Data Timehouse software is trusted by the world’s top investment banks and hedge funds, and leading companies in the life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the heart of our technology is the kdb time series database and analytics engine, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. It can process and analyze time series and historical data at unmatched speed and scale, empowering developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster, more accurate decision-making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers.

KX operates from more than 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

