DiagnaMed Announces Dr. Bassma Ghali as Vice President of Product

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED), a digital health AI company, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Bassma Ghali, Ph.D., P.Eng., as its new Vice President of Product. Previously, Dr. Ghali was the Chief Innovation Officer of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. and led research and development initiatives resulting in two innovative healthcare solutions to complement Reliq’s iUGO Care platform, formed strategic partnerships and advanced into product development, prototype testing, and product launch. Dr. Ghali will oversee the strategic direction, development and commercialization of DiagnaMed’s lead product, CERVAI™, a brain health AI platform leveraging generative AI.



“Bassma is an experienced product leader with a proven track record of building and commercializing digital health products,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman at DiagnaMed. “She will be an integral member of our leadership team as we enter the next phase of our product cycle for CERVAI™ to make it available for the millions of people suffering from mental health and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Dr. Ghali is a healthcare innovation executive and a serial entrepreneur with a passion for developing and deploying innovative healthcare solutions. Dr. Ghali has an established research and development skill set and has led multidisciplinary teams toward product development in the medical technology and digital health space from proof of concept to product launch. She has expertise in many clinical applications of biomedical engineering, including wearable medical device technologies, remote patient monitoring and virtual care systems, machine learning (AI), and data collection and analysis. As the Chief Innovation Officer at Reliq Health Technologies Inc., she led the development and launch of next-generation products to improve the quality of care for seniors aging at home. Her entrepreneurial spirit propelled her to establish and lead two health technology startups from the ground up focused on creating and launching innovative wearable medical devices and real-time monitoring platforms, which aligned with her vision of improving health outcomes. During those experiences, she wore multiple hats, including product management and development, team building and people management, securing funds, and developing processes and strategic partnerships. Dr. Ghali holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto, a M.A.Sc. from McMaster University, and a B.Eng. from Ryerson University.

“I am excited to join DiagnaMed and lead the development and commercialization of CERVAI™,” said Dr. Ghali. “For over the last 10 years, I have been involved in the digital health industry and I see a significant opportunity for CERVAI™ in offering a unique solution for those who need and want to improve their brain health while providing an ideal value proposition for licensed health professionals to adopt and help their patients achieve their brain health goals.”

About CERVAI™

CERVAI™ is a brain health AI platform leveraging generative AI that aims to predict and monitor brain age and provide actionable insights and tools to diagnose, prevent or improve cognitive decline for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. CERVAI™ consists of an electroencephalogram-based (“EEG”) headset and machine-learning technique and integrates proprietary software and web applications into a unified turnkey pipeline of standardized EEG and data recording protocols and unique brain health assessment tools generated rapidly by self-report or clinician-observed measures, each capturing different aspects of brain health to evaluate overall brain health, output a patient risk score, and provide actionable points generated by GPT-3 to develop precision medicine-like, personalized treatment plans and interventions for mental health and neurodegenerative conditions.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED), a digital health AI company, is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI, for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

For more information about DiagnaMed, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chairman of the Board

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

Tel: 416-800-2684

Email: info@diagnamed.com

Website: www.diagnamed.com

