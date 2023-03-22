Global Deep Learning Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Deep Learning across Industrial Sectors Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Learning Market (2023-2028) by Offerings, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Deep Learning Market is estimated to be USD 14.87 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.32 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 43.12%.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology

Improving Computing Power

Increasing Demand for Deep Learning across Industrial Sectors

Restraints

Increasing Complexity in Hardware due to Complex Algorithm

Absence of Standard Protocol

Opportunities

Emergence of Autonomous Robots

Surge in Demand for Smart Homes & Smart Cities

Rise in Investments in AI Startups

Challenges

Lack of Technical Expertise

Market Segmentations



The Global Deep Learning Market is segmented based on Offerings, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Offerings, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Applications, the market is classified into Image Recognition, Voice Recognition, Video Surveillance & Diagnostics, and Data Mining.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Deep Learning Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Deep Learning Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $89.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Arm Ltd.

Baidu Inc.

Clarifai Inc.

Enlitic Inc.

FICO

General Vision Inc.

Graphcore Ltd.

HP, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

KNIME Ag

Laminoso Technologies

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

RapidMiner Inc.

Samasung ELectronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

Sensory Inc

Skymind Global Ltd

