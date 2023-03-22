Inmar Intelligence Awarded Medication and Supply Automation Agreement with Premier, Inc.

Winston-Salem, NC, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in pharmaceutical reverse distribution and technology, today announced that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for medication and supply automation with Premier, Inc. Effective January 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Inmar’s MedEx® offerings of medication tracking and mobile tray reconciliation solutions.

Inmar’s MedEx platform facilitates enhanced hospital pharmacy workflow management which leads to increased compliance, efficiency and safety of medications prepared and delivered from the pharmacy to the point of use. It addresses critical pain points related to late, missing, or divergent medication deliveries in both centralized and decentralized pharmacies such as those found throughout Premier’s network.

Inmar is a long-term collaborator with Premier, also offering additional solutions to Premier members that address an array of needs including pharmacy reverse distribution logistics, Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and USP <800> compliance, drug recalls (with OneRecall® Enterprise), and consumer drug take back services (with LifeInCheck™). The new agreement, combined with these existing services, helps to enhance safety and compliance for hospital pharmacy operations and improves efficiency and cost savings at scale for Premier’s network.

“We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Premier, Inc. following years of successful collaboration to help them meet the increasingly complex needs of pharmacy operations in hospitals,” said David Schweihs, Sr, VP of SupplyTech at Inmar. “Our MedEx solutions will perform a critical role in helping their network facilities overcome operational pressures and ensure they are able to focus on providing quality patient care.”

For more than 25 years, Inmar has been helping pharmacies, health systems and pharmaceutical manufacturers overcome their biggest challenges to create efficiencies, grow revenue, drive profitable growth and achieve regulatory compliance. Its success in driving positive outcomes for clients has led it to become the industry’s largest Rx returns manager - processing pharmaceutical returns for over 85 percent of US hospitals and 50,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information about Inmar’s MedEx Tubesafe, Trace and TraySafe Mobile and additional healthcare offerings, please visit inmar.com/solutions/healthcare-cloud.





About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a partner to healthcare organizations for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and ensure safety along the drug supply chain for healthcare employees and patients.

