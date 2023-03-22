Meet “the Queen” at the World Tea Conference & Expo 2023

THE CHANNON, Australia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ‘Queen of lemon herbs’ – Lemon Myrtle – will be showcased on Rooibos North America’s stand at the World Tea Conference and Expo, taking place in Las Vegas USA from 27-29 March 2023.

Visitors to the show will be able to sample the incredible Lemon Myrtle leaf on stand 1443, along with Rooibos North America’s high quality Rooibos, Honeybush and Rosehip products.

Lemon Myrtle is often described as ‘lemonier than lemon,’ due to its high concentration of citral, which gives an intense citrus hit coupled with sweetness and cooling on the palate.

Naturally caffeine-free, Lemon Myrtle’s refreshing citrus flavor makes a delicious tea on its own, and it also blends well with black, green and white tea, or in herbal infusions.

Although Lemon Myrtle has been valued by the First Australians for thousands of years for its healing properties, scientists have only recently found compelling evidence of its antioxidant, antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Studies have shown that the essential oil and leaf extracts both contain high levels of antioxidant polyphenol compounds, which give the ability to scavenge for free radicals – important to fight a range of diseases including cancer. In fact Lemon Myrtle tea has been found to be almost as high in antioxidants as black tea, but without the caffeine.

Researchers from Australia’s scientific hub the CSIRO and also the University of NSW have found Lemon Myrtle leaf extracts provide additional health benefits by suppressing the enzyme activity involved in the body’s inflammatory response, signifying great potential for it to address a number of chronic conditions in humans, including autoimmune diseases.

Rooibos North America’s President, Hugh Lamond, says he has long been a fan of Lemon Myrtle and he is delighted to include it in his portfolio for North American customers.

“We’re sure that this unique product will regain a foothold in the North American market now consistency of supply is no longer an issue and a far more reasonable price point has been established compared to the past ten years,” he explains.

Lamond adds he was impressed by the tremendous investment and improvements that have been made in cultivation, processing, drying and packaging – resulting in a vastly superior quality product, with an extended shelf life of three years.

Australian Native Products’ General Manager Ross Norris says he is looking forward to seeing the response from North American buyers when they sample Lemon Myrtle.

“This native Australian lemon herb was recently named by the 2023 Kerry Taste & Nutrition Charts as one of the top 20 fastest-growing flavors in hot and cold beverages,” he says. “We are thrilled to partner with Rooibos North America to meet demand for this unique and exciting tea ingredient.”

ANP’s US representative, Sara Siano, will work closely with Rooibos North America to ensure that clients are supported with a direct link to the farm, creating a transparent supply chain with market support & education.

Norris adds that with its organic and conventional farms in tropical regions of Queensland and New South Wales, ANP “continually strives to live true to our purpose of helping people improve their wellbeing by nourishing through nature.”

Celebrating 25 years in business this year, Australian Native Products is the world's largest grower, processor and marketer of both organic and conventional lemon myrtle, providing a complete supply chain from farm to table. With a vision “to unlock the hidden benefits of native Australian botanicals,” this dynamic company has been making consistent investments in sustainable farming, manufacturing innovation, product development and market access, all while raising awareness and making stock available to customers globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15fa7e1e-6854-443d-96fc-c0b20dae9456