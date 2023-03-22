Corrugated Boxes Market Size & Share to Surpass $82.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Corrugated Boxes Market is valued at USD 67.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 82.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.50% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Corrugated Boxes Market Overview

The global corrugated boxes market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Corrugated boxes are widely used for packaging and shipping a variety of products, ranging from food and beverage to electronics and consumer goods.

The growth of e-commerce has been a major driver of the corrugated boxes market. With the rise of online shopping, there has been an increasing demand for packaging materials that are durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. Corrugated boxes meet all these requirements, making them a popular choice for companies that need to ship products to customers around the world.

Another factor driving the growth of the corrugated boxes market is the increasing focus on sustainability. Corrugated boxes are recyclable, biodegradable, and made from renewable resources, making them an eco-friendly option for packaging and shipping products. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a growing demand for products that are sustainable and environmentally responsible.

Top Report Findings

Market size and growth: The global corrugated boxes market size was valued at USD 67.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2022 to 2028. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials.

Material type: The global corrugated boxes market is segmented by material type into virgin fiber and recycled fiber. Recycled fiber accounted for the largest share in 2022, owing to its eco-friendly nature and increasing awareness among consumers and businesses about sustainability.

End-use industry: The global corrugated boxes market is segmented by end-use industry into food and beverage, electrical and electronics, personal care and household, e-commerce, and others. The e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of online shopping.

Regional analysis: The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global corrugated boxes market in 2022, accounting for the largest share. This is primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region, as well as the increasing demand for packaged goods in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets for corrugated boxes, driven by the e-commerce industry and the focus on sustainability.

Top Players in the Global Corrugated Boxes Market

Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mondi Group (UK)

DS Smith (UK)

Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

International Paper (US)

Tat Seng Packaging Group

VPK Packaging Group nv

STORA ENSO OYJ

Nelson Container Corporation

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Action Box Inc.

Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Wertheimer Box Corporation

Shillington Box Company

Bee Packaging

A.D. Inc. of Milwaukee.

Market Dynamics

The corrugated boxes market is influenced by a variety of factors, including technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, government regulations, and economic conditions. Here are some of the key market dynamics affecting the corrugated boxes market:

E-commerce growth: As mentioned earlier, the growth of e-commerce has been a major driver of the corrugated boxes market. As online shopping continues to increase, so too does the demand for shipping materials such as corrugated boxes.

Sustainability and environmental concerns: Consumers are increasingly concerned about the impact of packaging materials on the environment. Corrugated boxes are considered to be a more sustainable option than many other types of packaging materials, which has helped to boost their popularity.

Innovation and technology: Advances in technology have led to the development of new types of corrugated boxes, including boxes with improved strength, durability, and moisture resistance. These innovations have helped to expand the market for corrugated boxes.

Government regulations: Regulations around the use of certain types of packaging materials can have an impact on the corrugated boxes market. For example, bans on plastic bags in certain regions may lead to an increased demand for corrugated boxes as an alternative.

Economic conditions: The performance of the global economy can affect the demand for corrugated boxes. During periods of economic growth, there may be an increase in consumer spending on packaged goods, which can lead to higher demand for corrugated boxes. Conversely, during a recession, demand for corrugated boxes may decrease as consumers cut back on spending.

Top Trends in Global Corrugated Boxes Market

Digital printing: Digital printing technology has been adopted by corrugated box manufacturers, enabling them to produce high-quality graphics and images on boxes at a lower cost than traditional printing methods. This trend has enabled brands to create unique and eye-catching packaging that stands out on store shelves.

Lightweighting: Corrugated box manufacturers are focusing on reducing the weight of their products to reduce shipping costs and environmental impact. By using lighter materials, such as high-strength paper, manufacturers can create boxes that are just as strong and durable as heavier alternatives, but with a smaller environmental footprint.

E-commerce-specific packaging: As e-commerce continues to grow, there is a need for packaging that is specifically designed for the unique requirements of online shopping. This includes boxes that can withstand the rigors of shipping and handling, as well as packaging that can be easily opened and resealed by consumers.

Automation: Automation is becoming more prevalent in the corrugated box manufacturing process, allowing manufacturers to produce boxes faster and more efficiently. This trend is helping to reduce costs and improve production efficiency.

Sustainable materials: Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of packaging materials on the environment. As a result, manufacturers are looking for ways to make their corrugated boxes more sustainable. This includes using recycled materials, such as old corrugated containers (OCC), as well as exploring alternative materials like bamboo and sugarcane.

Customization: Brands are increasingly looking for unique packaging that helps their products stand out from the competition. Corrugated box manufacturers are responding by offering a wide range of customization options, including custom sizes, colors, and finishes. This trend is helping brands create packaging that is not only functional but also enhances their brand image.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation

By Type

Slotted Boxes

Telescope Boxes

Rigid Boxes

Folder Boxes

By Material

Linerboard

Medium

Others



By Printing Ink

Water-Based Ink

Uv-Curable Ink

Hot Melt-Based Ink

Solvent-Based Ink

By Printing Technology

Digital Printing

Flexography Printing

Lithography Printing

Others

By End-use

Food & Beverages

Electronic Goods

Home & Personal Care Goods

Chemicals

Textile Goods

Glassware & Ceramics

Paper Products

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current size of the global corrugated boxes market, and how is it expected to grow over the next few years?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and trends shaping the corrugated boxes market, and how are they impacting market growth?

What are the key material types used in the production of corrugated boxes, and what is the market share of each type?

Which end-use industries are driving demand for corrugated boxes, and which ones are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years?

Which regions are the largest markets for corrugated boxes, and which ones are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years?

Who are the key players operating in the corrugated boxes market, and what are their market share, revenue, and product offerings?

What are some of the recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in the corrugated boxes market?

What are the key challenges faced by players in the corrugated boxes market, and what are some of the strategies adopted by them to overcome these challenges?

What are the latest innovations in the corrugated boxes market, and how are they expected to impact the market in the coming years?

What are the key regulatory and sustainability concerns in the corrugated boxes market, and how are they affecting the growth and development of the market?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 67.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 82.8 Billion CAGR 3.50% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Rengo Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, Tat Seng Packaging Group, VPK Packaging Group nv, STORA ENSO OYJ, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Action Box Inc., Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Wertheimer Box Corporation, Shillington Box Company, Bee Packaging, A.D. Inc. of Milwaukee. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs.Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America: The North American corrugated boxes market is driven by the increasing demand for e-commerce packaging, as well as the focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of major players in the region and the increasing demand for packaged goods.

Europe: The European corrugated boxes market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, as well as the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the focus on sustainability and the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific corrugated boxes market is the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing demand for packaged goods in countries such as China and India. The region is also home to major players in the market and is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for e-commerce packaging and sustainable packaging materials.

Latin America: The Latin American corrugated boxes market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for packaged goods and the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is also driven by the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa corrugated boxes market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for packaged goods and the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is also driven by the focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness, with many companies adopting sustainable packaging solutions.



