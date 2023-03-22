Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth of the Semiconductor Industry Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

The growth of the semiconductor industry



The semiconductors' application is numerous and becoming increasingly essential to daily life. For example, semiconductors are critical components in consumer electronics, including mobile phones & laptops, game consoles, microwaves & refrigerators, and more. They are also essential components of embedded systems, especially small computers, that make it possible to manufacture various products like digital watches, GPS systems, televisions, central heating systems, fitness trackers, and many more. Hence, their utilization in products like mobile phones, microwaves, LEDs, etc., will support the expansion of need of semiconductor, further offering growth prospects to the tunnel field effect transistor market.



Government support through various policies



As semiconductors are utilized in a significant part of all electronic products, growth in the electronic manufacturing sector has also been witnessed during the past few years. Therefore, various nations' governments are also concentrating on the importance of building an overall semiconductor ecosystem, which can aid in catalyzing the rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. In addition, governments are also revitalizing domestic manufacturing, which can create good-paying jobs, accelerate future industries, and strengthen the supply chain.



Market Restraining Factors

Nonidealities causing SS degradation



In proper semiconductor materials, the crystal structure has non-uniformities like vacancies, interface states & impurities, including dopants that are added as a part of the desired structure. The primary consequence of these non-uniformities is to add new electron/hole states inside the ideal bandgap, which can weaken the energy filtering that the TFET uses to achieve steep SS. The TFET is more susceptible to trap-induced degradation than the MOSFET if the energy & location of the traps are assumed nearer to N-TFET's worst-case point, like inside the channel with energy levels 0.1?0.2V below the conduction band. The SS degradation is expected to decrease the tunnel field effect transistor's utilization and hinder the market growth.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the tunnel field effect transistor market is divided into lateral tunneling and vertical tunneling. The vertical segment acquired a significant revenue share in the tunnel field effect the transistor market in 2021. This is because the vertical-mode TFET is provided with an oxide region. The vertical TFET has various advantages, like a steeper subthreshold slope, as the gate voltage controls the tunneling directly. The steep subthreshold slope results in low OFF current and capability for low power operations. These features of the vertical TFET are expected to expand the segment growth.



End-Use Outlook



By end-user, the tunnel field effect transistor market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense and others. The consumer electronic segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the tunnel field effect transistor market in 2021. This is due to the use of transistors in semiconductors, which are utilized in almost every electronics product. Consumer electronics like mobile phones, gaming consoles, microwaves, refrigerators and laptops, etc., are all operated using semiconductor components like diodes, transistors and integrated chips.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the tunnel field effect transistor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region led the tunnel field effect transistor market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the recent innovation and surge in market demands. There is an extensive development of manufacturing units, increased R&D, and government supports in developed nations in the region. The rising economy, and cost-effective labor, along with the incorporation of advanced technology has led to the growth of the electronic industry. All these factors, combined with the availability of raw materials and equipment, are boosting the market in the region.





Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Qorvo, Inc

Texas Instruments, Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Broadcom, Inc

STMicroelectronics N.V

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc

Axcera, Inc

Focus Microwaves, Inc

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $853.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1614.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market by End User



Chapter 4. Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market by Product Type



Chapter 5. Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Qorvo, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Axcera, Inc.

Focus Microwaves, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxhrj9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment