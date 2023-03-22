Grants Compliance Expert Directory 2023: Comprehensive Guidance Through Every Step of the Grant Lifecycle

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grants Compliance Expert - Online" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Grants Compliance Expert provides comprehensive, trusted content at your fingertips to support you every step of the way through the grants lifecycle. This all-in-one solution for grants management includes access to all three compliance modules: Federal Grants Development, Federal Grants Management, and the Single Audit Information Service. Single module subscribers do not receive access to our Ask the Expert Feature or Webinar Archives. To access these benefits, subscribe to the Grants Compliance Expert.

Key Topics Covered:





Federal Grants Development Module:

Tab 100 - Overview

Tab 200 - Finding Opportunities

Tab 300 - Developing a Grant Proposal

Tab 400 - Preparing To Receive Funds

Tab 500 - Strings Attached

Tab 600 - Disputes and Appeals

App I - Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, And Audit Requirements For Federal Awards

App. II - Guidance for Grants and Agreements

App III - Other Key Federal Regulations

App IV - Subaward Template

Glossary - Glossary

Federal Grants Management Module:

Tab 100 - Introduction

Tab 200 - Obtaining a Federal Grant

Tab 300 - Preparing to Receive and Manage Grant Funds

Tab 400 - Financial Management of Federal Grants

Tab 420 - How To Develop and Maintain a Satisfactory Grant Accounting System

Tab 430 - How to Develop and Negotiate Indirect Cost Rates

Tab 440 - Purchasing and Procurement Under Grants

Tab 450 - Audit of Federal Grants

Tab 460 - Reporting and Recordkeeping

Tab 470 - Electronic Grants Management Issues

Tab 500 - How To Comply With 'Strings Attached' to Federal Grants

Tab 600 - Disputes, Appeals and Remedies

Tab 700 - Special Considerations for Research Grants

Single Audit Information Service:

Guidance Tab 100 - How To Use the Information Service

Guidance Tab 200 - Background and History of the Single Audit Concept

Guidance Tab 300 - Audit Requirements for Federally Assisted Programs

Guidance Tab 400 - Arranging for Audits of Federally Assisted Programs

Guidance Tab 500 - Performance of Audits of Federally Assisted Programs

Guidance Tab 600 - Content and Use of Single Audit Reports

Guidance Tab 700 - Audit Follow-Up

Guidance Tab 800 - Subrecipient Monitoring

Tab 900 - Federal Agency Exceptions

Tab 1100 - Office of Management and Budget Guidance

Tab 1300 - Federal Agency Guidance

Tab 1400 - Professional/Industry Guidance

