Grants Compliance Expert Directory 2023: Comprehensive Guidance Through Every Step of the Grant Lifecycle

The Grants Compliance Expert provides comprehensive, trusted content at your fingertips to support you every step of the way through the grants lifecycle. This all-in-one solution for grants management includes access to all three compliance modules: Federal Grants Development, Federal Grants Management, and the Single Audit Information Service. Single module subscribers do not receive access to our Ask the Expert Feature or Webinar Archives. To access these benefits, subscribe to the Grants Compliance Expert.
Key Topics Covered:
Federal Grants Development Module:
- Tab 100 - Overview
- Tab 200 - Finding Opportunities
- Tab 300 - Developing a Grant Proposal
- Tab 400 - Preparing To Receive Funds
- Tab 500 - Strings Attached
- Tab 600 - Disputes and Appeals
- App I - Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, And Audit Requirements For Federal Awards
- App. II - Guidance for Grants and Agreements
- App III - Other Key Federal Regulations
- App IV - Subaward Template
- Glossary - Glossary
Federal Grants Management Module:
- Tab 100 - Introduction
- Tab 200 - Obtaining a Federal Grant
- Tab 300 - Preparing to Receive and Manage Grant Funds
- Tab 400 - Financial Management of Federal Grants
- Tab 420 - How To Develop and Maintain a Satisfactory Grant Accounting System
- Tab 430 - How to Develop and Negotiate Indirect Cost Rates
- Tab 440 - Purchasing and Procurement Under Grants
- Tab 450 - Audit of Federal Grants
- Tab 460 - Reporting and Recordkeeping
- Tab 470 - Electronic Grants Management Issues
- Tab 500 - How To Comply With 'Strings Attached' to Federal Grants
- Tab 600 - Disputes, Appeals and Remedies
- Tab 700 - Special Considerations for Research Grants
Single Audit Information Service:
- Guidance Tab 100 - How To Use the Information Service
- Guidance Tab 200 - Background and History of the Single Audit Concept
- Guidance Tab 300 - Audit Requirements for Federally Assisted Programs
- Guidance Tab 400 - Arranging for Audits of Federally Assisted Programs
- Guidance Tab 500 - Performance of Audits of Federally Assisted Programs
- Guidance Tab 600 - Content and Use of Single Audit Reports
- Guidance Tab 700 - Audit Follow-Up
- Guidance Tab 800 - Subrecipient Monitoring
- Tab 900 - Federal Agency Exceptions
- Tab 1100 - Office of Management and Budget Guidance
- Tab 1300 - Federal Agency Guidance
- Tab 1400 - Professional/Industry Guidance
