Cocrystal Pharma to Highlights Progress with Its Antiviral Portfolio at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29, 2023

BOTHELL, Wash., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that James Martin, CFO and co-CEO, will present a company overview at the Virtual Investor Summit Conference being held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.



“This is a highly eventful time a Cocrystal with significant advancements and upcoming milestones with our antiviral influenza A, COVID-19 and norovirus programs,” said Mr. Martin. “We look forward to sharing our progress with the many investors tuning into this event.”

Registration for the live and archived virtual presentation is available here and on the IR Calendar of the Cocrystal website.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

Media Contact:

JQA Partners

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

Jabraham@jqapartners.com

# # #