Expecting 8.7% CAGR, Global Cardamom Oil Market Size Projected to be Worth USD 1,311.39 Million By 2032: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cardamom Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Amomum Cardamom Oil, and Elettaria Cardamom Oil); By Distribution Channel; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global cardamom oil market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 570.49 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 1,311.39 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 8.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Cardamom Oil? How Big is Cardamom Oil Market Size & Share?

Overview

Cardamom essential oil is a warm and sweet scent with spicy undertones, making it an excellent middle note that blends seamlessly with various other oils, such as spice, wood, and citrus oils. This oil also has an uplifting and energizing effect on emotions, which makes it a potential solution for individuals dealing with stress, fatigue, depression, or despair.

The expanded utilization of cardamom has resulted in its incorporation into a diverse range of end-use industries, such as cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, food, and beverage, among others, thereby positively influencing cardamom oil market growth. Additionally, the increased consumer disposable incomes have fueled the demand for cardamom oil, consequently stimulating market growth during the projected period.

Request Sample Copy of Cardamom Oil Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Market Factors Covered in the Report

The study covers industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Offers a neutral perspective on market performance.

Highlights recent industry trends and developments.

Provides insight into the competitive landscape and strategies of key players.

Identifies potential and niche segments and regions with promising growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aromaaz International

doTERRA International

Edens Garden

Floracopeia

Florihana Distillerie

Greenleaf Extractions

IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils

Naissance Trading & Innovation

Natures Natural India

NOW Health Group

Piping Rock Health

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

Shiv Sales Corporation

Sydney Essential Oil

Young Living Essential Oils

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market/request-for-sample

Prominent drivers of the market

The growing market for cardamom oil is driven by consumer demand for natural and plant-based products

Due to consumers' growing health consciousness, there is an increase in the demand for natural and plant-based products, which is propelling the cardamom oil market size. This is further supported by the expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, two of the product's principal consumers.

Rising consumer preference for plant-based cosmetic goods and expanding demand for natural flavoring agents are two other factors that are significantly influencing the cardamom oil market expansion. Gastric ulcer, which affects the digestive tract, is one of the chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. An extensive investigation into phytochemicals as nutraceuticals to treat digestive issues, with an emphasis on stomach ulcers, has been conducted in recent years.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Compared to traditional procedures, greener (advanced) methods yielded superior-quality cardamom phytochemicals.

The retrieval of phytochemicals from botanical sources has exhibited promising opportunities for application as potential future tactics utilizing advanced extraction techniques such as MAE or DIC.

Segmentation Assessment

The segment relating to antiseptics and antimicrobials is projected to experience the most rapid expansion

Cardamom oil's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and digestive properties are driving the cardamom oil market segmentation growth. Recent research has shown that cardamom extracts have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, making them potentially effective therapeutic agents for periodontal infections. This is expected to drive increased demand for cardamom oil.

In 2022, the food and beverage industry held the most significant market share

Cardamom oil is utilized in the food and beverage industry to offer unique flavor and smell, which is driving the largest cardamom oil market share in the industry. The growing demand for cardamom in beverages and other flavored products on the international market has also contributed to the need for it as a natural ingredient or taste. Cardamom has a rich history of being a herb and an essential part of Ayurveda, with various therapeutic uses, such as treating stomach problems, throat infections, and chest congestion.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Cardamom Oil Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,311.39 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 617.95 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.7% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aromaaz International, doTERRA International, Edens Garden CO. Ltd., Floracopeia Inc., Florihana Distillerie, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd., IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co., Inc., Naissance Trading & Innovation Co Ltd., Natures Natural India Company Ltd., NOW Health Group, Inc., LLC, Piping Rock Health Products Llc, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd, Shiv Sales Corporation, Sydney Essential Oil Ltd., and Young Living Essential Oils Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

During the forecast period, the dominance of Asia Pacific in the market is expected to persist, as it currently holds the top position

Cardamom oil market demand in the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain a significant market share for cardamom oil during the forecast period, with India being one of the leading producers due to easy access to cardamom essential oil and the rising demand for natural ingredients. With its large production capacity and numerous benefits for personal and health care, Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the market.

Increased demand for natural cosmetic and healthcare products is likely to drive the market for cardamom oil, which is currently produced the most in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Additionally, cardamom oil's flavoring properties make it attractive for use in food products, particularly in the United States and Europe. As a result, the market for cardamom oil is expected to expand across the Middle East and Africa, driven by its use in aromatherapy and other potential benefits.

Browse the Detail Report “Cardamom Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Amomum Cardamom Oil, and Elettaria Cardamom Oil); By Distribution Channel; By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Development

Edens Garden introduced a collection of natural perfumes in June 2018, offering a unique fragrance experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What current trends would impact the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cardamom oil market report based on type, distribution channel, application, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Amomum Cardamom Oil

Elettaria Cardamom Oil

By Application Outlook

Antispasmodic

Antiseptic And Antimicrobial

Stimulant

And Diuretic

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By End-Use Outlook

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/salt-content-reduction-ingredients-market

Fish Sauce Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fish-sauce-market

Tea Extracts Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/tea-extracts-market

Birch Water Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/birch-water-market

Mycelium Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mycelium-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter