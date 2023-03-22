GreenPages Promotes Chief Revenue Officer Joshua Dinneen to President

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenPages, a nationally recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, today announced the promotion of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Joshua (Josh) Dinneen to President. Dinneen will remain CRO and will continue to report to CEO Ron Dupler.



With nearly 25 years of technology industry experience, Dinneen has spent the past two decades in increasingly responsible positions at leading national managed service providers and IT services firms. He joined GreenPages as President of Strategic Services in 2018 following GreenPages’ acquisition of Norwell Technology Group (NTG), where Dinneen served as President and CEO. A year later, Dinneen was named President of Sales and Marketing and in March of 2021, was promoted to CRO.

Since Dinneen joined GreenPages, the company has become one of the fastest-growing and most reputable national managed services providers. Since 2019 GreenPages has recorded a three-year compound growth rate of 401 percent for cybersecurity, 62 percent for cloud subscription services and 17 percent for managed services. Dinneen has spearheaded the firm’s transformation from a solutions integration company to an award-winning MSP. He also rearchitected the company’s sales force, oversaw the development of several new solution offerings and helped to establish the firm’s high-velocity cybersecurity services practice, including the recruitment of CISO and CIO Jay Pasteris.

“Since joining GreenPages four years ago, Josh Dinneen has demonstrated impeccable and impressive leadership and he has been a driving force in our growth and diversification,” said Ron Dupler, CEO, GreenPages. “With Josh as President, GreenPages is poised for continued success as we prioritize the delivery of positive business outcomes for our growing client base. I look forward to our continued collaboration,”

As President, Dinneen is responsible for increasing GreenPages’ revenue streams and will assist Dupler in the areas of corporate development (M&A), strategy, investments, and innovation. Dinneen also has ultimate accountability for aligning all revenue-generating departments, G&A functions, product portfolio evolution, and building strategic partnerships.

"I am honored and excited to take on this critical leadership role at GreenPages and I appreciate the board of directors’ confidence in my abilities," said Dinneen. "We have an incredibly talented and committed team of professionals who are passionate about delivering on our value proposition and achieving scale. That is a winning combination for our employees, customers and partners."

