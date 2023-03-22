Saatchi Art Releases Exclusive NFT Collection on SuperRare

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art partners with SuperRare, a curated NFT marketplace for unique digital art, to release a 10-work collection featuring 1/1 NFTs by artists from around the world. Titled Moments Past: Web3 & Memory, the collection debuts March 30, 2023, and will be available exclusively on the SuperRare platform via Saatchi Art.



Recent winners in SuperRare’s coveted “Space Race,” Saatchi Art now possesses an independently operated storefront in the SuperRare Network. For Moments Past, their genesis collection, featured artists reflect on a fast-moving world and how the remarkable changes to the web3 economy and ecosystem have affected users, creators, and technologists alike.

“Saatchi Art is focused on providing artists who are creatively excited by web3 the means to explore what this new technology offers their artistic practices,” says Sarah Meller, interim General Manager of Saatchi Art. “Partnering with SuperRare is an extension of our vision for the future of fine art on the blockchain—one where quality and artistic empowerment are at the forefront.”

The collection features never before minted or exhibited ERC-721 NFTs from artists including Ukrainian artist duo Synchrodogs; award-winning photographer and floral artist, Flower Blocks; and Ireland-based painter and visual artist, Anna Matykiewicz.

In addition to being available on the SuperRare platform, Moments Past: Web3 & Memory will debut at The Other Art Fair on March 30 in Los Angeles, where collectors can complete a purchase in either USD or ETH. A special open edition work by Amanda Krantz will also be available exclusively at the Fair for $50.

For more information on Saatchi Art’s SuperRare Space, visit

https://superrare.com/spaces/saatchi-art .

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit http://www.leafgroup.com/ .

