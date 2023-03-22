The role-based access control market size is expected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2022 to USD 15.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Role-based Access Control Market by Component, Model Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434835/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Stringent regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI DSS to drive the need for role-based access control systems during the forecast period.



Implementation & integration services segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Implementation & integration services help organizations configure, validate, and implement role-based access control solutions.These services ensure that organizations have better network performance and reliability, which helps them in achieving business efficiency.



These services may also include design planning workshops, operational planning and staff guidance, and easy product deployment and integration.Design helps organizations in developing a suitable network architecture according to their needs and operational capability.



Implementation guarantees design review, product orientation, and application fine-tuning. Implementing and integrating role-based access control systems with other third-party products helps provide more reliable and advanced protection to the infrastructure of an organization.



Government & defense vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022.

Enterprises require government-mandated compliance and ease of accessibility when dealing with sensitive government data.A key trait of government supply chains that appeals to cyber criminals is the number of entities.



There’s a good chance a link in the chain has weak access controls, unmanaged service accounts, hard-coded credentials in software, and staff susceptible to social engineering or phishing. For that reason, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has directed U.S. federal agencies to begin implementing supply chain security controls such as PAM. PAM grants third-party access, monitors all privileged activities, and maintains an immutable audit trail.



Middle East & Africa region to hold second highest CAGR during forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa comprises the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa.The region is driving technological innovation by adopting AI, intelligent cloud, and blockchain.



According to a study by PwC, the Middle East is expected to be responsible for a 2% increase in the total global benefits of AI by 2030, which is equivalent to USD 320 billion.The IT and information security landscape in the Middle East is constantly evolving.



According to a survey by Cybereason, 84% of UAE companies paid the ransom due to cyberattacks.For instance, in 2021, Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing giant Aramco was forced to pay a ransom of USD 50 million after a cyber extortionist claimed to have seized troves of its data which was leaked through a contractor.



Cyberattacks are the second-largest security risk in the Middle East & Africa, largely because of the increase in both size and expense of data breaches. This is helping push organizations in the Middle East & Africa to pay closer attention to digital identities.

In determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 30%, Row: 5%

The report profiles the various key players, including Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SolarWinds (US), IBM (US), ManageEngine (US), Oracle (US), JumpCloud (US), Okta (US), ForgeRock (US) and Ping Identity (US), BeyondTrust (US), SailPoint(US), CyberArk (US), Broadcom (US), SecureAuth(US), Varonis (US), Edgile (US), Imprivata (US), and Bravura Security (Canada).



Research Coverage

The report segments the role-based access control market by component, model type, organization size, vertical, and region.



Based on components, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Based on services, the market is categorized as implementation & integration, training & consulting, and support & maintenance.



Based on model type, the market is segmented as core RBAC, heirarchical RBAC, and constrained RBAC.

The market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs based on organization size.



Different verticals using role-based access control solutions include BFSI, IT & ITeS, healthcare, government & defense, telecommunications, retail & ecommerce, education and other verticals.



The geographic analysis of the role-based access control market is spread across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the role-based access control market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall role-based access control market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

