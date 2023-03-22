Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 17.44 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market was valued at US$ 9.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 17.44 billion by 2030.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 9.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 17.44 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of eye disorders is the major driver of the global age-related macular degeneration market growth. According to the WHO’s October 2022 factsheet, globally, approximately 2.2 billion people have vision impairment. The development of new treatments for age-related macular degeneration, such as anti-VEGF injections and photodynamic therapy, has significantly improved the prognosis for people suffering from this condition while also contributing to the growth of the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market. Additionally, as healthcare expenditure continues to rise in many countries, there is expected to be increased funding for research & development of new treatments for global age-related macular degeneration. Increased access to treatment and management options for patients will also fuel the growth of age-related macular degeneration. There is growing awareness of age-related macular degeneration, and its repercussions on vision and quality of life. Therefore growth in awareness and increasing healthcare expenditures will facilitate growth in demand for age-related macular degeneration treatments. Moreover, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions between major firms are also boosting the global age-related macular degeneration market growth.

The global age-related macular degeneration treatment market is analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the product, the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market is segmented into:

Lucentis

Eylea

Beovu

Others

Eyelea treatment currently dominates the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market in terms of revenue share. It is owing to the high market penetration and patent protection of Eylea. Eylea (aflibercept) is an anti-VEGF medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2011 for treating wet AMD. It works by blocking the growth of abnormal blood vessels and reducing inflammation in the eye. It has been shown to require fewer injections than other anti-VEGF medications, which can reduce the burden of treatment for patients. Eylea is also approved for treating diabetic macular edema following retinal vein occlusion and myopic choroidal neovascularization. It can be administered by an eye care specialist in an office setting, which can be more convenient for patients than other treatment options. These overall factors contribute to Eylea segment growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation’

Based on the disease type, the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market is bifurcated into:

Wet

Dry

The dry age-related macular degeneration segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising disease burden of dry AMD. Dry AMD is a condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina, which is responsible for our central vision. Dry AMD develops gradually over time and is typically slow and painless. Initially, it may cause mild visual symptoms, such as blurred or distorted vision, difficulty reading, or the need for brighter light when reading or doing close work. As the condition progresses, it can lead to more severe visual impairment, such as the loss of central vision, making it difficult to recognize faces, drive, or perform other activities requiring sharp, clear vision. These overall aspects contribute to the growth the dry age-related macular degeneration.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market with the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the rising incidence of eye disorders, increasing geriatric population, and availability of excellent healthcare facilities.

Additionally, major regional firms are continuously working on launching new and novel treatments and drugs, which is also helping in regional growth. For instance, Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a late-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced preclinical development program updates for long-acting PAS-nomacopan as a potential treatment for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. According to the report, the new long-acting medicine has made substantial progress in preclinical research. The business plans to submit an IND application to begin clinical trials next year. Long-acting PAS-nomacopan suppresses both complement C5 and leukotriene B4 via a dual mechanism (LTB4). Complement overactivation is a well-known target and a significant factor in the pathogenesis of GA, and leukotriene B4 may contribute to VEGF-A overexpression, a critical cause of CNV.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global age-related macular degeneration treatment market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Opthea

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

REGENXBIO

PanOptica, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Graybug Vision Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IVERIC bio, Inc.

