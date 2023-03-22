Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Global Market 2023: Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market (2023-2028) by Battery Component, Recycling Process, Battery Chemistry, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.99 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles
- Stringent Local and State Government Regulations and Epa Guidelines
- Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials
- Depletion of Earth Metals
Restraints
- High Cost of Recycling
- Increasing Concerns in Transportation and Storage of Spent Batteries
Opportunities
- Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling
- Increasing Trend of Recycled Products
Challenges
- Lack of Proper Battery Disposable System
Market Segmentations
The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is segmented based on Battery Component, Recycling Process, Battery Chemistry, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Battery Component, the market is classified into Active Material and Non-Active Material.
- By Recycling Process, the market is classified into Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, and Physical/Mechanical Process.
- By Battery Chemistry, the market is classified into Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO), and Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Automotive, Non-Automotive, Industrial, Power, and Marine.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
