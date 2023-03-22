Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Global Market 2023: Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market (2023-2028) by Battery Component, Recycling Process, Battery Chemistry, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 1.9 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.99 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles

Stringent Local and State Government Regulations and Epa Guidelines

Rising Demand for Recycled Products and Materials

Depletion of Earth Metals

Restraints

High Cost of Recycling

Increasing Concerns in Transportation and Storage of Spent Batteries

Opportunities

Subsidies to Encourage Battery Recycling

Increasing Trend of Recycled Products

Challenges

Lack of Proper Battery Disposable System



Market Segmentations



The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is segmented based on Battery Component, Recycling Process, Battery Chemistry, End-Users, and Geography.

By Battery Component, the market is classified into Active Material and Non-Active Material.

By Recycling Process, the market is classified into Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, and Physical/Mechanical Process.

By Battery Chemistry, the market is classified into Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO), and Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA).

By End-Users, the market is classified into Automotive, Non-Automotive, Industrial, Power, and Marine.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By Battery Component



7 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By Recycling Process



8 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By Battery Chemistry



9 Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, By End-Users



10 Americas' Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market



11 Europe's Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market



13 APAC's Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accurec-Recycling GmbH

American Manganese, Inc.

American Zinc Recycling Corp.

Batrec Industrie Ag

Battery Recycling Made Easy (BRME)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.

Duesenfeld GmbH

Eco-Bat Technologies

Envirostream Australia Pty. Ltd.

Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)

Fortum Oyj

Gem Co., Ltd.

Glencore International Ag

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Recycling, Inc.

Metal Conversion Technologies, LLC

Neometals Ltd.

OnTo Technology LLC

Raw Materials Company, Inc.

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Retriev Technologies, Inc.

Sistema de Tratamiento Ambiental SA de C.V.

SMC Recycling, Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

TES group

Umicore

Urecycle Group Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whk2wf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment