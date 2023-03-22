Blue Tractor Group Announces Licensing agreement with F/m Investments

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Tractor Group – a leader in the semi-transparent, actively managed ETF space – today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with F/m Investments (“F/m”), an affiliate of The Diffractive Managers Group, a multi-affiliate asset manager and centralized distribution platform whose affiliates manage more than $20 Billion in total AUM . This collaboration between F/m and Blue Tractor will be spearheaded by Diffractive affiliate North Slope Capital, an ETF company with expertise in issuing and marketing white-label ETFs. Since its creation in August of 2022, North Slope has launched five ETFs and raised approximately $1 billion of AUM.

Terry Norman, founder of Blue Tractor Group, LLC, said, "We are delighted to be working with the team at F/m and Diffractive, whose multi-boutique platform has demonstrated exceptional growth over the past several years.”

Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha® ETF structure is a "wrapper" that facilitates management of actively managed portfolio strategies within an ETF rather than in a traditional mutual fund. Offering investors the benefits of an ETF - lower trading costs, greater tax efficiency and intra-day trading liquidity - Blue Tractor’s proprietary structure also safeguards an investment manager’s active portfolio management and trading strategy. Moreover, with Blue Tractor’s ‘flexible transparency’ option, investment managers can choose when to operate their ETF as either essentially transparent or as semi-transparent, dictated by their own trading and portfolio management decisions.

“Blue Tractor enables active managers to offer their strategies within an ETF structure while safeguarding their proprietary trading strategies,” said David Littleton, CEO of F/m Investments. “F/m and North Slope are committed to continued expansion in the ETF market, and the team at Blue Tractor will play a key role in our plans to succeed in that endeavor.”

About Blue Tractor Group

Based in New York City, Blue Tractor's SEC-approved semi-transparent Shielded Alpha® structure facilitates active fund management within an ETF wrapper, but while always fully protecting the portfolio manager's proprietary alpha strategy and trading execution. Currently the Blue Tractor wrapper is powering ETFs on both the Nasdaq and the NYSE. Learn more at bluetractorgroup.com.

About F/m Investments

F/m Investments is a registered investment advisor and an affiliate of Diffractive Managers Group, a multi-affiliate asset manager and centralized distribution platform whose affiliates manage more than $20 Billion in total AUM. North Slope Capital, a Diffractive affiliate, is designed as a white-label advisory firm to help advisors navigate the 1940 Act ETF space. For more information, please visit www.fm-invest.com.



