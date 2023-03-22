The security inks market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security Inks Market Type, Printing Method, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434834/?utm_source=GNW





Offset is estimated to be the largest printing method segment of the security inks market.



The offset printing method segment, also called as offset lithographic printing is estimated to have the largest share of security inks market, and is expected to expand its market share during the forecast period, in terms of value.Offset printing is the most popular and widely used printing method with high and consistent image quality.



Offset printing finds its applications in government document printing, cheques, brand protection, asset management, and generation of tickets and event pass.



Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing security inks market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness remarkable growth due to the extensive implementation of advanced security printing technology in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Also, governments of Asia Pacific countries are taking measures to prevent misuse of fake currency, terror funding, and counterfeit passports.



The demand is attributed to the rise in business, import-export, and new industry setups. Security labels is the fastest-growing end-use application in the security inks market.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, South America- 5%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

The key companies profiled in this report are SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), DIC Corporation (Sun Chemical) (Japan), Kao Collins Corporation (US), Chromatic Technologies Inc. (US), and Ink Tec Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The security inks market has been segmented based on by Type (Invisible, Biometric, Fluorescent, Thermochromic, Optically Variable, Magnetic, Reactive, Erasable, Infrared, and Others), by Printing Method (Offset, Intaglio, Flexographic, Silk Screen, Letterpress, and Others), by Application (Banknotes, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels, Official Identity Documents, and Others), and By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on security inks offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for security inks across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

