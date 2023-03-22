Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022: AI and Machine Learning Integration to Bolster Sector Moving Forward

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trade surveillance systems market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The trade surveillance systems market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%.



The trade surveillance systems market consists of trade surveillance systems by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to monitor and detect activities for market manipulation, fraud, and behavioral patterning.

Trade surveillance systems refer to activities carried out and measures taken by public authorities to ensure that products comply with the applicable union harmonization legislation. This helps in tracking the crimes across multiple regions and asset types by looking at all market and trading data.



The main types of trade surveillance systems market components are solutions and services. Solutions are used for fraud detection and manipulation in trade surveillance systems. Solutions refer to a system that combines people, processes, information, and technology to support a group of business or technical skills that address one or more business challenges. The organization sizes are small, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. The deployment types are on-premises and cloud.



North America was the largest region in the trade surveillance systems market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the trade surveillance systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surveillance is expected to propel the growth of the trade surveillance systems market going forward. AI refers to the capacity of a computer or a robot under computer control to carry out tasks that are typically performed by people. ML refers to a kind of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computer programmers to forecast outcomes more accurately without being expressly designed.

AI and ML are used in trade surveillance systems as quick, accurate, and effective tools that help to regulate the investment risk and compliance and can protect its systems from hackers. For instance, according to TELUS International, a Canada-based IT Services Company, in 2022, more than $217 billion has been spent on AI apps to help prevent fraud and assess risk, and 64% of financial firms believe AI can detect fraud before it occurs. Therefore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surveillance is driving the trade surveillance systems market growth.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the trade surveillance systems market. Major companies operating in the trade surveillance systems market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as machine learning technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in March 2022, Solidus Labs, a US-based crypto-native risk monitoring and trade surveillance company, launched HALO. This is a trade surveillance and market integrity hub which is designed for digital assets that are automated, comprehensive, and testable. With the help of machine learning technology it automatically regulates the investment risk and compliance. Also, helps to protect organizations from a widening array of threats related to crypto trade surveillance and transaction monitoring capabilities.



The countries covered in the trade surveillance systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



