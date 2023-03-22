The electrolyzers market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 23.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 80.3%

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrolyzers Market by Technology, Application, Power Rating and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06434833/?utm_source=GNW

Investments in hydrogen infrastructure will subsequently bring opportunities for electrolyzers, thus accelerating the growth of the market



Anion Exchange Membrane technology segment to be fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028

The electrolyzers market, by technology, is bifurcated into alkaline electrolyzer, proton exchange membrane, solid oxide electrolyzer, and anion exchange membrane.The anion exchange membrane is expected to be the fastest growing segment as it is a potential technology.



Anion exchange membrane (AEM) is a hydrogen production method that is achieved using electricity. AEM is a potentially low-cost and sustainable hydrogen production technology that combines the benefits of the proton exchange membrane water electrolysis and traditional alkaline water electrolysis systems.



Industrial, by application, expected to be second largest market from 2023 to 2028

The electrolyzers market, by application, is bifurcated into energy, mobility, industrial, and grid injection.The industrial segment is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.



The industrial segment is further divided into two sub-segments: chemical and industries.In the forecast period, the industrial segment is expected to will dominate the electrolyzers market.



Different chemicals, like methanol, ammonia, etc., are produced using hydrogen. In the shipping business, ammonia is utilized as fuel or in the production of fertilizers.The growth is due to the surge in demand for green hydrogen for clean energy.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, and Rest of the World – 20%



Note: Others designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:



The Electrolyzers market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the electrolyzers market are Siemens Energy (Germany), Nel ASA (Norway), Plug Power Inc. (US), Enapter S.r.l. (Italy), and Cummins Inc. (US),



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the electrolyzers market, by power rating, technology, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the electrolyzers market.



