Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Global Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption Of Synthetic Protein Surface Coating Bolsters Growth

The global cell culture protein surface coatings market size is expected to reach USD 2575.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.29% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing focus on stem cell research and development is the most crucial factor that drives the industry growth. Stem cell therapy is the most promising method to treat severe medical conditions, such as CVDs, brain disease, cell deficiency therapy, and blood disease.

Thus, biotechnology companies and research laboratories are adopting innovative protein surface coating products for the development of stem cells. The rising demand for biopharmaceutical products including antibodies, vaccines, proteins, and drugs is another major factor driving the growth of the industry.



The production of biopharmaceutical products, such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, is carried out by using the cell culture technique. The protein surface coating provides improved adhesion and proliferation of cells in vitro. Thus, the demand for cell culture protein surface coating is growing at a high rate, which is estimated to drive the growth of this sector.

In addition, the increasing adoption of 3D cell culture is a major factor contributing to the industry's growth. 3D cell culture is a process in which biological cells are grown in a controlled condition, wherein cells could interact with their surrounding across all three dimensions. The protein-coated cell culture instruments provide a 3D microenvironment to achieve optimal cell adhesion and proliferation.



For example, Millicoat Extracellular Matrix (ECM)-Coated Plasticware delivers enhanced cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation of cells. However, several government regulations and societal norms may restrict the use of animal-sourced protein coating, which may hamper the industry's growth. Industrial and academic cell cultures are heavily investing in the use of complex animal-derived materials, such as extracellular matrices, sera, and growth supplements, to culture a wide range of cells, that includes transfected and established cell lines along with stem cells. However, companies are shifting toward animal-free products.

For instance, Corning Inc. offers Next-generation Corning PureCoat ECM Mimetic Cultureware that promotes animal-free media formulations.

Self-coating was the largest segment in 2022. It is expected to uphold its dominance during the forecast period owing to a wide scope of application in 2D and 3D cell cultures

The pre-coating product segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the growing popularity of multiwell/microwell plates for in vitro applications

The synthetic protein segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its advantages, such as the reduced risk of contamination and simplified composition, over other protein types

North America led the global industry in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of big biopharmaceutical companies and highly developed healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rapidly growing biotechnology industry and comparatively less stringent regulations for biologics development in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $826.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2575 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



