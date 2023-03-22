IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Update from Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Edgelow provided a refresher on the company’s business model and operating markets.

“EverGen is a renewable natural gas infrastructure platform. We develop, own and operate renewable natural gas facilities – facilities that take organic waste on the frontend, capture the methane that is produced as the waste decomposes and sell that methane as a form of green energy into local gas utilities, providing them significant carbon-negative fuel,” Edgelow said. “That’s what’s really exciting. We operate at the crux of two sustainable drivers in the North American market – a reduction of waste that creates harmful emissions and providing a source of green energy.”

Edgelow then discussed EverGen’s recent milestones.

“We’ve come a tremendous way in building out our platform over the last 12 months… We’ve raised a $31 million debt facility with a subsidiary of Scotiabank and Export Development Canada, giving us liquidity to continue to build out our infrastructure assets. We’ve also continued to grow and expand our team while putting our foot on some significant development projects in the space. If we look at the renewable natural gas space, there are a lot of large-scale enterprises looking to get in as a transition fuel – the BPs and Shells of the world. There are very few dedicated platforms like ours.”

“We’ve got two projects that are under construction today, expansions of existing brownfield facilities. One is our Fraser Valley Biogas project; we’re doubling the capacity of that facility. It’s been producing renewable natural gas into the pipeline, selling on a long-term contract to a utility for the last decade, and we’re bringing it into the 2020s with an upgrade… In addition to that, we’ve just come through the bulk of construction at our GrowTEC facility in southern Alberta. It’s been producing biogas for the last eight years. We’re upgrading it with a system that will allow it to pipeline into the local network, where we can access a lot more lucrative contracts and pricing for the gas produced at the facility.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.EverGenInfra.com

