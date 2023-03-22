Global Research Antibodies Market Report 2023: Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics Presents Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Research Antibodies Market is estimated to be USD 14.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.4 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.59%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Research Activities and Funding for R&D
  • The High Volume of Collaboration
  • High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

  • Quality Concerns and Lack of Reproducible Results
  • Strict Regulatory Compliances

Opportunities

  • Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics
  • Increasing Awareness Programs by Different Authorities

Challenges

  • Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Process
  • Harsh Operating Environment Posing Risk for Avionic Systems

Market Segmentations

The Global Research Antibodies Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Primary and Secondary.
  • By Product, the market is classified into Reagent and Antibodies.
  • By Technology, the market is classified into Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, and Immunoprecipitation.
  • By Applications, the market is classified into Proteomics, Drug Development, and Genomic.
  • By End-Users, the market is classified Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries, Academic & Research Institutions, and Contract Research Organizations.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Research Antibodies Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Research Antibodies Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Research Antibodies Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages176
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$14.83 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$20.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Type

7 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product

8 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Technology

9 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Applications

10 Global Research Antibodies Market, By End-Users

11 Americas' Research Antibodies Market

12 Europe's Research Antibodies Market

13 Middle East and Africa's Research Antibodies Market

14 APAC's Research Antibodies Market

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abcam PLC
  • Active Motif, Inc.
  • Affinity Biologicals, Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Atlas Antibodies AB
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
  • Bethyl Laboratories, Inc.
  • Bio SB, Inc.
  • BioLegend, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Dovetail Genomics LLC
  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
  • Fujirebio Analytik Jena Ag
  • Genscript Biotech Corp.
  • ImmonoPresice Antibodies
  • Jackson ImmunoResearch, Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ag
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.
  • OriGene Technologies, Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
  • Sysmex Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p30kpx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Global Research Antibodies Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Antibodies
                            
                            
                                Immunohistochemistry
                            
                            
                                Immunoprecipitation
                            
                            
                                Life Science
                            
                            
                                Personalized Medicine
                            
                            
                                Research Antibodies
                            
                            
                                Western Blotting
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data