Global Research Antibodies Market Report 2023: Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Research Antibodies Market (2023-2028) by Type, Product, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Research Antibodies Market is estimated to be USD 14.83 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.4 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.59%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Research Activities and Funding for R&D
- The High Volume of Collaboration
- High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints
- Quality Concerns and Lack of Reproducible Results
- Strict Regulatory Compliances
Opportunities
- Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics
- Increasing Awareness Programs by Different Authorities
Challenges
- Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Process
- Harsh Operating Environment Posing Risk for Avionic Systems
Market Segmentations
The Global Research Antibodies Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Primary and Secondary.
- By Product, the market is classified into Reagent and Antibodies.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, and Immunoprecipitation.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Proteomics, Drug Development, and Genomic.
- By End-Users, the market is classified Pharmaceutical & Biotechnologies Industries, Academic & Research Institutions, and Contract Research Organizations.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Research Antibodies Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Research Antibodies Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Research Antibodies Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|176
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$14.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$20.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Type
7 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product
8 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Technology
9 Global Research Antibodies Market, By Applications
10 Global Research Antibodies Market, By End-Users
11 Americas' Research Antibodies Market
12 Europe's Research Antibodies Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Research Antibodies Market
14 APAC's Research Antibodies Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abcam PLC
- Active Motif, Inc.
- Affinity Biologicals, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Atlas Antibodies AB
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson, and Co.
- Bethyl Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio SB, Inc.
- BioLegend, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dovetail Genomics LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Fujirebio Analytik Jena Ag
- Genscript Biotech Corp.
- ImmonoPresice Antibodies
- Jackson ImmunoResearch, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ag
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p30kpx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment