Property Management Software Market Is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global property management software market generated $3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.7 Billion CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Solution, Deployment Model, Property Type, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of cloud computing solutions and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, machine learning tools, and the internet of things (IoT). Rise in the development of smart real estate infrastructure and growing dependency upon one platform approach. Opportunities Surge in consumer demand for sustainable living and working space Restraints Lack of awareness regarding optimal software solutions

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has a significant impact on the growth of property management software market, due to increased internet penetration, growing adoption of connected devices, and rise in the number of customer satisfaction tools.

The pandemic compelled organizations across the globe to adopt remote work policies, leading to a rapid increase in demand for tools to support remote teams and workflows.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global property management software market based on solution, deployment model, property type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on solution, the marketing and advertising segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global property management software market, and would dominate through 2031. The accounting and cash flow management software segment, on the other hand is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the rental and tenant management, property sale and purchase solution, legal and insurance consultancy, and others segments.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud based segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing three-fourths of the global property management software market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the on premises segment.

In terms of property type, the commercial segment captured the largest market share of one-third in 2021 and is likely to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The residential segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 5.6% through 2031. The report also studies the industrial and special purpose segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global property management software market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global property management software market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Cloud, Console Australia Pty. Ltd., Entrata, Inc., IQware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PropertyMe Pty. Ltd., REI Master Pty. Ltd., Rockend Pty. Ltd., and TAP Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global property management software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

