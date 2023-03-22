Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2023: Rising Awareness of the Benefits of Bioabsorbable Stents Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioabsorbable Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioabsorbable stents market size reached US$ 379.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 620.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during 2022-2028.



Bioabsorbable stents (BRS) are coated with an antiproliferative drug or gene that dissolves over time to restore vessel patency and permit remodeling while retaining recoil. It helps in regulating blood flow at branch points and limiting the amount of blood to areas of the vascular network while maintaining the flow at low perfusion.

It also improves lesion imaging with cardiac computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). In addition, it leaves no residual scaffold, reduces vessel irritation and inflammation, and facilitates repeat treatments to the same site. As a result, BRS finds extensive applications in hospitals and cardiac centers across the globe.



Bioabsorbable Stents Market Trends:



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases due to an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol represents one of the factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the utilization of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures to open a blocked artery for carrying oxygen-rich blood through the body. This, along with the expanding healthcare industry, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Besides this, the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of bioabsorbable stents is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

In addition, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures due to less postoperative pain, fewer operative and postoperative complications, shortened hospital stay, and faster recovery times is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce SLENDER integrated delivery system (IDS) fixed-wire and DIRECT RX bioabsorbable rapid-exchange drug-eluting stent (DES) systems to treat coronary artery disease. They are also focusing on developing polymer-based stents, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Biomaterial:

Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents

Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents

Breakup by Absorption Rate:

Slow-Absorption Stents

Fast-Absorption Stents

Breakup by Application:

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global bioabsorbable stents market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global bioabsorbable stents market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global bioabsorbable stents market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bioabsorbable stents market?

5. What is the breakup of the global bioabsorbable stents market based on the biomaterial?

6. What is the breakup of the global bioabsorbable stents market based on the absorption rate?

7. What is the breakup of the global bioabsorbable stents market based on the application?

8. What is the breakup of the global bioabsorbable stents market based on the end user?

9. What are the key regions in the global bioabsorbable stents market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global bioabsorbable stents market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market



6 Market Breakup by Biomaterial



7 Market Breakup by Absorption Rate



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Arterius Limited

B. Braun SE

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elixir Medical Corporation

Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Reva Medical LLC

Terumo Corporation.

