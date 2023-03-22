The Global AI in Telecommunication Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 37.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Deployment, By Component, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435181/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, chatbots and virtual assistants are used to handle a sizable volume of installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting support queries. Virtual assistants also scale or automate responses to back up claims, enhancing customer satisfaction and lowering costs for the company.



To evaluate massive data, such as data consumption, call records, and application usage, to improve the customer experience, artificial intelligence in telecom uses software & algorithms to predict human perception. Moreover, AI assists telecommunications companies with network security, network optimization, and virtual assistance. Also, AI has made it simpler for the telecom sector to manage everyday operations, address problems more effectively, and increase customer happiness. This allows them to draw insights from their enormous data sets.



The telecom sector can now more easily manage everyday operations, address problems more quickly, and increase customer happiness and service by using artificial intelligence to pull insights from their massive data sets. Artificial intelligence is a cutting-edge technology that can make decisions like human intellect. This technology aims to develop an intelligent machine with features including visual recognition, speech recognition, picture identification, and language translation that are responsible for driving market expansion. Moreover, technology can alter how certain industrial sectors, particularly telecommunications, function and operate. As a result, it offers a wide range of potential applications in telecommunications, including customer service and network performance.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for remote operating tools, including artificial intelligence tools, grew steadily due to substantially increasing digital penetration and induced lockdowns and strict social distancing policies. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has underlined the importance of telecommunications infrastructure in maintaining businesses, governments, and communities connected and operational. It also helped create fixed-line and mobile network packages integrating VPN, teleconferencing, and productivity tools. As a result of the fact that commercial clients’ use of telecommunication services has changed from offices to residences and from field demand to fixed-line demand, these bundles would be particularly appealing to them. Hence, these factors contributed to the expansion of artificial intelligence in telecommunication market over the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors



Increased acceptance of AI solutions in several telecom applications



The need for artificial intelligence in the telecommunication market is growing as a result of the fact that AI enables telecommunication businesses to identify problems quickly. The majority of effort spent maintaining a network is spent trying to identify the location of the first spot that will require maintenance. Because AI is now readily available, it has become much less difficult. In addition, the Internet of Things (IoT) is being utilized by telecommunications businesses, which is accelerating the incorporation of AI into this industry. As a result, the expansion of the use of AI-based solutions across a wide variety of telecom applications is driving the expansion of the market for AI in telecommunication.



Grown penetration of 5G technology in smartphones



The market is expanding as a result of innovations such as mobile 5G technology and the growing requirement to monitor material on the public communication network to eradicate human error from telecommunication. For instance, China Telecom Company has built a new 5G base station in Lanzhou city as part of the Chinese government’s efforts to improve its network and telecommunication services. Thus, over the projection period, the introduction of 5G technology is anticipated to present a wide range of prospects for expanding AI in the telecommunications market.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of Resources



The absence of tools for AI applications in the telecom industry is one of the major problems. It’s true that the need for new tools is driven by applications with high demands. It makes sense that one would need to upgrade existing tools to acquire new skills and overcome unimaginable problems. With the industry’s substantial advancements in understanding the principles of AI applications, these new tools can be created. However, the adoption of AI in telecommunications may be constrained by this lack of resources.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the AI in telecommunication market is segmented into solution and service. The service segment covered a considerable revenue share in the AI in the telecommunication market in 2021. The segment’s growth can be attributed to the increased awareness of the benefits and capabilities of AI technology in the telecommunications industry among telecom companies. In addition, the increasing use of AI in various applications within the telecommunications industry is fueling the expansion of the service segment.



Deployment Model Outlook



On the basis of deployment model, the AI in telecommunication market is divided into on-premise, and cloud. In 2021, the on-premise segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the AI in telecommunication market. Many global telecom businesses are developing AI algorithms and leveraging their capabilities. For telecommunications businesses, expanding the business while simultaneously ensuring data security is a formidable challenge. Deployment of AI is thus becoming necessary in the sector, thereby supporting the segment’s growth.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the AI in telecommunication market is classified into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), data analytics, and others. The natural language processing (NLP) segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the AI in the telecommunication market in 2021. The segment’s expansion is attributable to the utilization of NLP technology to interpret the information stored in digital format and to comprehend human languages from numerous data sets in the telecommunications industry.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the AI in telecommunication market is categorized into customer analytics, network security, network optimization, self-diagnostics, virtual assistance and others. In 2021, the customer analytics segment garnered a significant revenue share in the AI in the telecommunication market. This is because the need for real-time behavioral insights is increasing. Artificial intelligence allows operators to collect and evaluate client data from the perspective of subscriber intelligence. This information can be used in a variety of scenarios, including advertising and personalized offers for the subscriber. In addition, operators can utilize this data to optimize their networks and make better use of their resources.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the AI in telecommunication market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led AI in the telecommunication market by generating maximum revenue share. This is due to the region’s rapidly evolving technology and communications industry, which is anticipated to boost the market for artificial intelligence in telecommunications throughout the forecast period. The AI in the telecommunications market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the region’s expanding digital capabilities and highly competitive market landscape.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the AI in Telecommunication Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation are some of the key innovators in AI in Telecommunication Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include NVIDIA Corporation, AT&T, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), and Cisco Systems, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in AI in Telecommunication Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Sep-2020: Cisco completed the acquisition of BabbleLabs, Inc., a communication software developer. With this acquisition, BabbleLabs would provide processing noise removal solutions facilitating Cisco to deliver enhanced audio experiences by providing customers the power to eliminate undesirable human speech.



Dec-2019: Intel completed the acquisition of Habana Labs, an AI Chipmaker. Through this acquisition, Habana’s expertise in developing AI processor chips would empower the advancement of Intel’s AI offerings for the data center.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



May-2022: Intel announced revealed a chip Gaudi2, a second-generation processor developed for artificial intelligence computing. Gaudi2 produced is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s 7-nanometer transistor technology from 16-nanometers and would work with double the speed in comparison with Habana’s previous AI chip.



Apr-2021: Intel unveiled a data center platform focused on AI, namely, the third Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, in India. Intel Xeon Scalable processor platform would elevate the performance level in comparison with the prior generation processor. Moreover, the processor would add improved platform capabilities consisting of Intel SGX for built-in security, Intel Crypto Acceleration, and Intel DL Boost for AI advancement.



May-2020: IBM unveiled new services and solutions including IBM Edge Application Manager, and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager, to facilitate telecommunications enterprises in shifting their businesses towards edge computing.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Feb-2023: Google entered into a partnership with Anthropic, an AI-based startup to develop reliable and Credible AI systems. This partnership would enable Google to utilize Anthropic capabilities in providing cloud-driven solutions and integrate with Google’s expertise in the training and deployment of AI systems, to build AI-enabled systems.



Jan-2023: Microsoft formed a partnership with Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services provider, to allow cloud-powered 5G core network modernization for telecom operators. The 5G core network transformation would support telecom operators in building 5G core use cases and fulfilling their customers’ rising Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), and edge computing demands. With this partnership, Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in providing its all-inclusive solutions, managed services, and expertise would be integrated with Microsoft Azure, enabling telecom operators to cut cost, and utilize AI to automate operations.



Jan-2023: Microsoft expanded its partnership with OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company, for making the advancement in AI. With this expansion, Microsoft’s expertise in providing AI-driven solutions and OpenAI’s research on AI Alignment would be combined to build an advanced framework for the secure deployment of Microsoft’s AI technologies.



Oct-2022: Google came into partnership with Accenture, an IT company, for the production of new solutions utilizing data and AI, and for providing aid to clients in creating a strong digital core and driving the use of the cloud. With this partnership, Google’s capabilities in offering ML and AI-based solutions would be integrated with Accenture’s expertise in offering technological solutions, to develop new solutions that would provide aid to clients in creating a strong digital core and drive the power of the cloud.



Jul-2022: Google entered into a partnership with Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunications company, to empower telecommunication companies in integrating mobile and connected devices with the cloud. Through this partnership, Deutsche Telekom’s capabilities in Network Infrastructure would be utilized to work in the domains namely Core Network Services, Network Analytics, and Customer Experience Analytics, enabling Google to offer cloud-native solutions that would accelerate the deployment of network functions and automation.



May-2021: Google came into partnership with Anthropic, an AI-based startup to develop Google-released Vertex AI, a machine learning (ML) platform, enabling enterprises to advance the deployment and management of AI models. Vertex AI needs fewer lines of code, as compared to competitive platforms, required for the training of models. With Vertex AI, data scientists, and ML engineers would be able to apply Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) to efficiently develop and operate ML projects all over the entire development lifecycle.



Geographical Expansions



Nov-2022: Infosys expanded its geographical footprint by opening a Center of AI and Automation that would digitally transform businesses worldwide through hybrid cloud advancement.



