Patient Centric Healthcare App Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2028 at a 20.8% CAGR

The global patient centric healthcare app market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 32.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.85% during 2022-2028.



Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Trends:



Nowadays, mobile app developers are collaborating with healthcare experts to offer patient centric healthcare apps, which can work without an internet connection to support uninterrupted access. This, in confluence with the increasing reliance on smartphones and other devices for disease monitoring, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Moreover, patient centric healthcare apps help in addressing smoking cessation and keeping track of nutritional intake and vaccinations. They also enable practitioners ensure that treatments recognize the needs and preferences of a patient.

As a result, these apps are increasingly being used by individuals with cancer to log medications, track treatment progress, monitor side effects, and schedule follow-up appointments. Besides this, advances in information technology (IT) have introduced new design approaches that comprise healthcare delivery and patient education.

This, coupled with the increasing adoption of wearable devices, which help monitor heart rate, tremors, posture control, and sleep patterns, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Other factors, such as the increasing geriatric population and the rising health consciousness among individuals, are driving the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global patient centric healthcare app market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, operating system, application and end user.



Breakup by Technology:

Phone-Based Apps

Web-Based Apps

Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Breakup by Application:

Wellness Management

Disease and Treatment Management

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global patient centric healthcare app market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global patient centric healthcare app market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating system?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global patient centric healthcare app market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

